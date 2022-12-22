Area health departments are encouraging people to get their influenza vaccine as cases increase in the area.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Department of Public Health, "there has been an unprecedented number of flu cases reported this season."
Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said since the beginning of October, there have been 478 positive cases of flu reported. Last year's entire flu season — October 2021 through September 2022, had 242 total positive reported cases. Delaware County Public Health Director Amanda Walsh also reported an increase of cases so far this year compared to last year. So far this year, 299 cases have been confirmed. There were 289 cases the entire 2021-2022 flu season.
Bond said the amount of flu cases was concerning and predicted a severe season this year.
According to a media release issued Monday, Dec. 19, from the state Department of Health, there was a 19% week-over-week jump in lab-confirmed cases across New York and a 6% increase in flu-related hospitalizations.
Dr. Matthew Kleinmaier, chief of emergency and trauma services at Bassett Medical Center, said in an email "We have seen a handful of flu positive admits but not a wave (yet)."
The state DOH Flu Tracker said for the week ending Dec. 10, Otsego County had 199 confirmed cases during the week, Delaware County had 154 confirmed cases, Chenango County had 162 confirmed cases and Schoharie County had 132 confirmed cases.
According to the state health department, the weekly flu report also confirmed a total of four influenza-associated pediatric deaths in the state.
Otsego County has seen a higher rate of children 18 and younger test positive for the flu this year. According to the release, 19.1% of reported cases were in 0-5 year olds, 24.8% in 6-10 year olds, 19.1% in 11-18 year olds, 19.1% in 19-50 year olds and 13.8% in 51 and older.
Bond and Walsh encouraged everyone 6 months and older who have not gotten the flu vaccine yet to get one. "The vaccine is a good match to the strains of flu," Bond said.
Bond said once a person receives an immunization it takes two weeks for the full immunity to build up. However, "It's not too late. With the numbers as high as they are, it's a good idea to get one," she said.
While flu cases are rising in Otsego county, Bond said cases of two other respiratory illnesses are remaining flat or decreasing. She said COVID-19 cases have remained flat and haven't increased like they did last year and respiratory syncytial virus cases have "peaked and are coming back down."
Kleinmaier said Bassett does have a half-dozen or so COVID-positive admissions. He also said the ICU is full, but it is not related to the flu.
Contact a primary care office or the Otsego County Department of Health 607-547-4230 for information on vaccination. Bond said the county conducts immunization clinics on Mondays, however, the next two Mondays are holidays and they will not be held.
