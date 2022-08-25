Local health departments are encouraging people to check immunization records to make sure they and their children are up-to-date on their polio vaccinations after polio cases have been confirmed downstate.
Heidi Bond, Otsego County Department of Health director, issued a media release Thursday, Aug. 25, to encourage parents to make sure to get their children immunized against polio. She also encouraged adults who travel and are at risk of contracting the disease to "look at their own records and get vaccinated if they haven't been."
"It's always good for adults to locate their immunization records and review them periodically," Amanda Walsh, director of Delaware County Public Health Services, said. She said many adults haven't looked at their immunization records since they went to college. "I agree with Heidi."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified of a case of poliovirus in an unvaccinated individual from Rockland County in July, the release said. The state Health Department posted on its website that wastewater samples from June and July in Orange and Rockland counties have shown evidence of the poliovirus in those counties. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced Aug. 12, the virus has been detected in the city's wastewater, suggesting likely local circulation of the virus.
According to the CDC, the last known polio case in the U.S. was reported in 2013. Bond said it was "kind of scary" to see polio emerge in the state after so long. She said it was concerning because "even providers wouldn't necessarily suspect polio as a diagnosis. It's not in the forefront of their minds."
Polio is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis, the release said.
It is recommended that children get four doses of polio vaccine: one at 2 months old, one at 4 months old, one 6-18 months old, and one 4-6 years old. Walsh said after two doses the vaccination is 90% effective and after the third dose it's almost 100% effective. Both counties offer polio vaccinations to children younger than 18 with no insurance or who are underinsured. Bond said appointments can be made by calling 607-547-4230. Walsh said immunization clinics are held the second Friday of every month at the Public Health building at 99 Main Street in Delhi. Appointments can be made by calling 607-832-5200.
With back-to-school right around the corner, it is crucial to make sure and double check that children are vaccinated against polio, the release said. The state requires polio vaccine to attend public school. Walsh said the state also requires children receive the polio vaccine to attend state-licensed daycare centers and college. The vaccination rates for 2 year olds in Otsego County is only 80.43%, the release said. This is significantly lower than in other neighboring counties such as Delaware County, which has a vaccination rate of 89.43%, and Schoharie County, which has a vaccination rate of 88.84%, the release said. According to the state health website, Chenango County has a vaccination rate of 83.19%.
Bond said Otsego County's vaccination rate is lower because of the large Amish population in the county because the Amish community doesn't vaccinate.
