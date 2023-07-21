Earlville Opera House announced the allocation of $230,750 in cultural funding to 65 non-profit organizations and artists through the 2023 Broome, Chenango and Otsego Statewide Community Regrants Program.
“This year’s SCR application process was very competitive and encompassed two rounds of funding,” Earlville Opera House SCR Coordinator Victoria Kappel said in a media release. “We received nearly $300,000 in requests from organizations, municipalities, and artists throughout our service area. This shows both the vibrancy and importance of cultural programming to our communities as well as the great need for continued support of such a critical component of our rural area. We are particularly pleased to have been able to offer Individual Artist Commissions for the first time this year which are enabling 8 artists to create new works of art that will involve and benefit their communities.”
The regrants program serves as a catalyst for local cultural development by supporting projects of artists and arts organizations that engage children, adults and seniors in events that enrich and enhance their lives, the release said. The basic principle of SCR re-grant funding is local decision-making using a peer panel grant evaluation process. The SCR program offers grant support up to $5,000 for Community Arts and Arts Education projects and $2,500 for Individual Artist Commissions.
The following non-profits and artists received 2023 SCR grants:
Chenango County — Chenango County Blues Association; Sherburne Public Library; Bonnie Gale; Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association; Mid-York Concert Band; Guernsey Memorial Library; Chenango Arts Council; Gilbert Polk; South New Berlin Free Library; The Sam & Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts; Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival; Out of the Woodwork Players; Barbara Gregson; Sherburne Music-Theater Society; Bill McLaughlin; Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center; Jericho Arts Council; The Greater Afton Chamber of Commerce; Henry J. Drexler; Jesi Bender.
Otsego County — Orpheus Theatre; Cherry Valley Artworks; Village of Laurens; Otsego Dance Society; Pathfinder Village; Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble; Unadilla Historical Association; The ARC Otsego; Oneonta Community Concert Band Association; Community Arts Network of Oneonta; Butternut Valley Alliance; Catskill Choral Society; Little Delaware Youth Ensemble; First United Methodist Church; Joseph Von Stengel; Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center; Hyde Hall; Temple Beth El of Oneonta; Catskill Community Players; Worcester Free Library; Malissa Kano-White; Madeline Silber; Crystal Postighone; Megan Irving.
For additional information on the SCR Program or the grant recipients, including their projects and contact information, visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com, or call 315-691-3550. The website also includes information on 2024 grant opportunities and information on attending 2023 SCR grantee events.
