Several area municipalities are still looking for lifeguards to work at their pools this summer before they can open the pools for the season.
"Post COVID lifeguards shortages are across the country and had resulted in almost one-third of pools and lakes being closed due to no staff," Frank Russo, executive director of the Oneonta YMCA, said in an email. "Another unforeseen consequence was drownings were up due to lack of swim lessons and unmonitored water activities."
The Delhi Pool needs five or six more lifeguards before the start of the season to make sure there are enough people to cover the shifts, Peg Baldwin, Delhi town council member said. "It's really not ideal for a lifeguard to be on schedule for six hours," she said.
The Delhi Pool is full of water, the cover is off, but it is in need of lifeguards to open, she said. Anyone who would like to be a lifeguard can contact the town clerk's office at 607-746-2172. She said she "remains optimistic" the pool will open and "we will do everything we can" to get the pool open.
In addition to Delhi, Stamford, Andes and Walton are also experiencing shortages, Baldwin said.
Rachel Andrews, who oversees the Andes Town Pool said eight lifeguards have been hired, but many have conflicting schedules "making shift coverage very difficult." Andrews said swimming lessons will be given this summer and will start July 3.
Brian Spague, who oversees the John "Jack" Kelly Memorial Pool for the village of Walton said the pool will have eight lifeguards, three returning and five new ones. He said he is looking for someone who is water safety instructor certified to teach swimming lessons, and people who are can call the village hall at 607-865-4358.
Julie Archibald, the pool director for Franklin, said she is also looking for a water safety instructor to teach swimming lessons. She can be reached at 607-353-5067. She said the pool has enough lifeguards this summer.
"The state parks in Otsego County have seen a shortage of lifeguards in previous years, which forced them to limit their hours," Stephanie Kozak, program assistant/aquatic lesson coordinator, Oneonta Family YMCA, said in an email.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said the town doesn't need lifeguards for the pool in Downsville. Russo also said they have enough lifeguards to run the three pools they oversee — Ford Avenue location, Wilber Pool and Y Specialty Fitness at FoxCare — "but we could always use more to expand hours and programming."
Delaware County is trying to combat the lifeguard shortage by offering free lifeguard classes.
"I was approached by the Delaware County Youth Bureau, that they were covering the costs of lifeguards, so students who could not afford it, could take the class," John Kolodziej, aquatics coordinator, SUNY Delhi, said in an email. "Many of the local villages and towns have had trouble getting and maintaining lifeguards during Covid. The goal was to increase the amount lifeguards in Delaware County and to create jobs for the youth of the county no matter what economic status they were."
Delaware County Youth Bureau received a $13,178 grant from the O'Connor Foundation earlier this year to offer lifeguard certification training to area youth free of charge at SUNY Delhi. The next course starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Classes will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 12 at the SUNY Delhi pool.
Once the youth receive their certification, the Delaware County Youth Bureau also gives the new lifeguards a fanny pack, with a pocket mask for CPR and a new whistle, Kolodziej said.
Kolodziej said youth must be 15 by the end of the class or older in order to take the course. In order to be American Red Cross certified, students must be able to do the following:
• Swim 300 yards continuously demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing. Candidates may swim using the front crawl, breaststroke or a combination of both but swimming on the back or side is not allowed. Swim goggles may be used.
• Tread water for two minutes using only the legs. Candidates should place their hands under their armpits.
• Complete the following within one minute, and 40 seconds: Starting in the water, swim 20 yards. The face may be in or out of the water. Swim goggles are not allowed. Surface dive, feet-first or head-first to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point with both hands holding the object and keeping the face at or near the surface so they are able to get a breath. Candidates should not swim the distance under water. Exit the water without using a ladder or steps.
The Oneonta Family YMCA also offers a lifeguard course. "The Y has trained 25 lifeguards this year in a few months time," Kozak said. "We have also recertified many lifeguards who will continue their service as lifeguards to their communities."
"We have many applications coming in," Kozak said. She attributed the increase due to the Y's swim lesson program and the involvement in the Wilber Pool operations. "Last summer we also ran a three-day junior lifeguard course at Wilber Pool," she said. "We had 15 11-14-year-old kids involved in this program, it's another way we attract kids to the exciting, dynamic job of being a lifeguard."
If anyone is interested in taking the course at SUNY Delhi, email, pool@delhi.edu. For more information about the classes offered at the Oneonta Family YMCA, visit oneontaymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.