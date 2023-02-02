Two local organizations will split $1.1 million to help the area’s homeless.
“We are here to make an announcement that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of homeless individuals in Otsego and Chenango counties,” U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel said in an office at Opportunities for Otsego in Oneonta on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Opportunities for Otsego and Catholic Charities of Chenango County are part of the Binghamton, Union Town/Broome, Otsego, Chenango, Delaware, Cortland and Tioga Counties Continuum of Care. Ampry-Samuel said Opportunities for Otsego received $716,456 and Catholic Charities of Chenango County received $446,522.
The HUD awards are part of a first-of-its-kind package that follows the progress of 100,000 people and families housed and 40,000 housing units added to the development pipeline by House America communities, a media release said. “We know how to solve homelessness,” Ampry-Samuel said. “By quickly helping individuals and families who are currently homeless obtain the stability of a home while preventing others from becoming homeless in the first place.”
She said mayors and community leaders “sounded the alarm” about rural homelessness. “Until now, communities have not had dedicated federal resources to address homelessness among people in unsheltered locations or in rural areas,” she said.
Ampry-Samuel said she grew up in public housing in New York City and said, “I am completely aware of the need for safe, quality housing and how it fosters good outcomes for families.” She said her first job was as a homeless advocate and said her current position “allows me to continue to provide to those with the most need.”
Before visiting Oneonta, Ampry-Samuel said she watched Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek’s weekly updates and heard about the need for more resources in the community. She said she also watched recorded Norwich city council meetings and saw the same concerns in both communities.
The funds will be used to offer rapid rehousing, tenant-based rental assistance and support services in housing, she said.
Robin Cotter, executive director of Catholic Charities of Chenango County, found out how much the organization received just before the announcement and said she was grateful for the grant award. She said it will allow her organization to hire a full-time case management employee, and will offer rapid rehoming and rental help. “This will be a new program for Chenango County,” she said. The three-year grant will offer 10 beds at a time, so as one person transitions to full-time housing, another person could replace that person, she said.
Norwich Mayor Brian Doliver said it will be a “good first step” to helping the homeless in Norwich. “That case management position is important,” he said.
“This funding will allow the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition and Opportunities for Otsego to offer those who are unhoused in our rural communities stable housing and supportive services,” William Rivera, crisis intervention director at Opportunities for Otsego said. “We will be able to provide program participants with the opportunity to immediately secure safe and stable housing using a Housing First approach. We will be engaging with landlords in our communities to help them understand the importance of this program and create a network of landlords who are committed to this initiative.” Rivera said the money will go toward the rapid rehousing program, rental assistance, case management and success through permanent housing program. Last week, the organization completed a count of the county’s homeless and unsheltered individuals. He said he didn’t have the figures back yet, but said “I hope next year, that number is zero.”
The funds announced Thursday were part of $315 million in funding HUD announced nationwide. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced in Chicago that that city received $60 million about the same time Ampry-Samuel made her announcement, she said. According to the release, HUD expects to award a second set of grants to additional communities in the coming weeks.
