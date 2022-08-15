The lack of rain has some local municipalities asking residents to conserve water.
The village of Walton asked its residents on its Facebook page Monday morning, Aug. 15, to conserve water because of the drought.
“We haven’t had rain here,” Village Clerk Jody Brown said. “A lot of the rain showers have been going to arewas around here, but have not been hitting here.”
Village officials are asking residents to refrain from watering their lawns and washing their cars, and thanked them for their cooperation.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said said the hamlet of Hamden’s “springs dried up two months ago and they have been operating off from wells since then.”
A sign in the front lawn of DeLancey Water Superintendent Jane Alverson asks residents in the hamlet’s water district to conserve water. Marshfield said “DeLancey has a super efficient well and a great back up if needed.”
“There will be no desperation of running out of water in either district, but water conservation is certainly in order,” Marshfield said. “Neither district has water overflowing like they do in the spring.”
The city of New York, which receives water from reservoirs in Delaware and Schoharie counties posted the reservoir levels on its Environmental Protection website.
According to the city’s Environmental Protection website, the Schoharie Reservoir is currently at 41.3% capacity and has 17.6 billion gallons of water; the Cannonsville Reservoir is at 60.4% capacity and has 95.7 billion gallons of water and the Pepacton Reservoir is at 76.7% capacity and has 140.2 billion gallons of water.
The total storage at the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to New York City is 77.7% of capacity, the website said. The normal capacity is 87.7%.
The average precipitation in the watershed was 3.97 inches of rain in June, while the historical average is 4.60 inches, the website said. July’s precipitation was 2.70 inches, while the historical average is 4.57 inches; and so far in August, the watershed has received .47 inches of rain so far, while this historical average is 2.08 inches, the website said.
