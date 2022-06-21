Helios Care representatives spoke about the bereavement program offered through hospice and asked the Delaware County American Rescue Plan Act Committee during its June 21, meeting for funding to continue the program.
Helios Care President and CEO Dan Ayres outlined the program. He said if a person dies while under hospice care, their family is allowed 13 months of bereavement services. He said when the COVID-19 pandemic started, Helios Care decided to help anyone through the grieving process.
“During the pandemic, so many families did not get the natural closure of attending calling hours or having a funeral for a loved one,” he said. “It has put a mental strain on the entire community. We decided to offer free bereavement care to anyone who requested it. The demand was so great that we have continued to provide that service.”
Ayres said the bereavement program had been funded by a $50,000 grant through the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, “but they discontinued that grant,” so Helios Care was asking local governments to help fund the program using ARPA funds.
Alisha Rule, director of family support services at Helios Care, said bereavement services were offered virtually throughout the pandemic, either via Zoom or telephone.
“To date, we have offered 1,253 community bereavement sessions,” she said.
The sessions break down to 145 individuals helped in the three counties Helios Care covers — Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie — a third of which are Delaware County residents, she said.
Helios Care also offers four support groups for people grieving — one in Delhi at the eCenter, one in Cooperstown, one in Oneonta and one in Cobleskill, she said. It also has offered therapy through dance, art, sound and yoga.
There is also Camp Forget-Me-Not, a children’s camp held every year for children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and Helios Care has developed coping kits for children grieving. This year’s camp will be held Aug. 10 at Riverside Elementary School in Oneonta. To register, call Rod Roberts at 607-432-5525.
“I get the privilege of talking to people who have suffered loss,” Jessica Weeden, coordinator of bereavement services at Helios Care, said before she talked about some of the families they have helped during the past year.
Committee member and Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill asked Ayres how much the program costs to fund each year, and how much Helios Care was asking to receive from the county.
Ayres said it costs $50,000 every year, and said Helios has reached out to every town, city and county it covers to help fund the program, so he was asking the committee for $15,000.
“We wouldn’t expect Delaware County to fund the whole program,” Ayres said.
After Ayres, Weeden and Rule left the meeting, committee members talked about the programs offered by hospice. Committee member and Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta said he wasn’t familiar with the services offered.
Committee member and Clerk of the Board Christa Schafer said her family used the program through hospice when her father-in-law died. “I think it’s an exceptional service,” she said.
Merrill suggested giving Helios Care $45,000 over a three-year period — $15,000 per year so the bereavement program would have “seed money” for the future. Other committee members agreed and approved the funding.
Also during the meeting, the committee discussed existing projects and proposals for future projects.
Committee chair and Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield read a request from the village of Delhi for $15,000 to $20,000 to fence in Reservoir Park.
“Didn’t they get their own [ARPA] funding?” Cetta asked.
Marshfield said he didn’t know. The committee requested the village present its request at the next meeting. Marshfield said Hancock Telephone is requesting $197,000 to deliver broadband internet service to 70 homes, which currently have DSL from Verizon. The committee said they would like representatives to come to the next meeting.
There was an update on the Soldiers Monument on Courthouse Square in Delhi. An engineer has been hired for $19,900 to evaluate the monument and give recommendations for repair.
Delaware County Buildings and Grounds Maintenance Superintendent Pete Montgomery said the engineer would be there on Thursday to do the evaluation.
Marshfield announced the committee still has $720,000 in ARPA funds to allocate for spending by the end of 2024.
