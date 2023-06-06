Art in Bloom will celebrate its 30th anniversary this weekend at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
Art in Bloom chairperson Laurie Trelease said to commemorate the 30th anniversary, “We are looking back at photos taken at past shows. We are sharing stories and memories of arrangements created by members over the years. Special refreshments will be served during the opening reception.”
The reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at CANO at 11 Ford Avenue in Oneonta.
Members of the Oneonta Federated Garden Club visited the gallery this past Saturday to pick out which pieces of artwork they wanted to complement with a floral arrangement, Trelease said. This year’s exhibit is called “Echoes.”
“When picking a work of art, some members are able to choose within minutes,” she said. “Something in the picture or sculpture ‘speaks’ to them and they just know ‘that’s the one.’ Others will study each one carefully and think about the possibilities before making a final selection.”
CANO member Kaytee Lipari Shue said, “A lot goes into my selection. First, I see what I’m drawn to, a color palette, maybe a movement. Then, I think about what types of flowers I could use to convey the piece, what’s available and in season, and how they’ll work together to tell the story.”
Trelease said there are 70 members in the garden club, including 12 new; however, not every member participates in the show.
There will be 16 arrangements created by 20 participants, including one by Fran Bliven, who has participated in previous Art in Bloom events. “She has designed a wide variety of arrangements to complement a range of artwork,” Trelease said. “The first time I participated, Fran came into the gallery with a bucket of plants, flowers and scissors. She trimmed them and put them together to fashion an amazing floral replica of a large painting. It was stunning. She has been a devoted member and an inspiration to new participants.”
Lipari Shue said last year she was “totally floored by all of the talented members,” and is “really looking forward to seeing what everyone creates this year.”
Trelease said this spring’s weather has impacted members’ gardens. “Flowers that are typically in bloom now were killed by the freeze. Others faded quickly in the recent dry and hot weather.”
Lipari Shue tries “to use local blooms and minimal artificial elements,” but said, “I’m not lucky enough to grow all my own blooms like some” of her fellow garden club members. “There’s something really special about tucking something that grew in your garden into a design,” she said.
The exhibit will also be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.
