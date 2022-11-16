WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present a Coffeehouse performance by returning artist Kimberly Hawkey from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, upstairs in the Andrea Retz Paternoster Room at Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place in Walton.
According to a media release, Hawkey will be accompanied by bass player Evan Jagels, also a frequent coffeehouse guest.
Hawkey has performed four times at the Walton Theatre, her voice and storytelling even more enchanting each time.
On Sunday, she will perform traditional American song, folk, and jazz, inspired by a recent coast-to-coast journey along U.S. Route 66.
Hawkey’s artistry is reported to transcend time. With immortal songs — jazz, Broadway, folk — and a crystalline voice, she transports audiences into a world of beauty, offering an unforgettable shared experience.
Recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award, and a Gold Medalist at the American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Hawkey is also a two-time winner of the Cabaret Showdown in New York City. Both solo and with her band, the Swingaroos, she’s honed her skills in performance venues nationwide.
Donations will be accepted for the concert. Desserts and coffee and tea will be available.
The concert will also be available to viewers at home through Zoom.
Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.