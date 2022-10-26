The League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area announced it has organized a Candidates’ Debate for the 122nd state Assembly District.
The debate will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in classroom number 202 of the Johnstone Science Center Building at Hartwick College in Oneonta, a media release said. Parking is available in the Golisano Hall Visitor Lot. The 122nd Assembly District includes the towns of Richfield, Plainfield, Exeter, Burlington, New Lisbon, Hartwick, Milford, and Oneonta. All are welcome.
All candidates running for the 122nd Assembly District representative seat were invited to participate, and Dan Buttermann, Democrat, and Colton Mennig, Working Families, will attend, the release said. Incumbent Brian Miller, Republican, is the other candidate.
The event is moderated by a League member and the format consists of the candidates making timed opening and closing statements and answering questions submitted by a panel of local media, as well as by the audience, the release said. The full debate will be recorded and available on the LWV Oneonta Area website at www.lwvoneonta.org.
Further information is available by emailing the League at LWVOneonta@gmail.com.
