WEST KORTRIGHT— The West Kortright Centre will sponsor a dinner and concert fundraiser, dubbed the “Backyard Bash.”
According to a media release, the outdoor event will feature a barbeque dinner (with vegetarian options) and a concert by internationally celebrated country roots duo Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms, along with their full six-piece country band.
Country dance instructor Linda Leverock will offer complimentary two-step dance lessons.
The event will be held rain or shine under a tent. The grounds will open at 4 p.m., the food will be served at 5 and the concert will start at 6.
Tickets are available from $40 to $75, including dinner, dance lesson and concert ($20 for children 15 and younger). Ticket sales will end at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
Visit westkc.org to purchase tickets. Call 607 278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
The event is sponsored by FrieslandCampina and Catskill Country Living. Proceeds will support West Kortright Centre programs.
The West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms are described as charismatic performers, known for their soulful harmonies, driving dance tunes, classic original songs, and commitment to rural American music (many of Klauder’s original songs have become Americana standards.) The pair channel the spirit of legendary country duos in their contemporary takes on country music. Trading vocals back and forth, they complement each other strikingly well in a compelling blend of honky-tonk and traditional bluegrass.
