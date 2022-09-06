Several fire departments from four counties battled a fire at an auto parts store in Bainbridge Monday night, Sept. 5.
Chenango County Office of Emergency Services Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith said the Bainbridge Fire Department received the fire call at the Auto Plus store on Front Street at 9:03 p.m. and quickly called for mutual aid.
Beckwith said the following fire departments responded to the scene with their trucks and personnel: Afton, Mount Upton, Coventry, Guilford, Masonville, Franklin, Harpursville, Trout Creek and Sidney. In addition to the fire departments, the Chenango County Office of Emergency Services, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Department, State Police and NYSEG responded to the scene.
He said it is not unusual for so many departments to be called to the fire due to the size of the building and its proximity to surrounding structures.
“We work closely with departments in the surrounding counties,” he said. “We work well together.”
The fire was contained inside the metal building, he said.
“It could have been a totally different outcome if it had been a wooden building burning with that intense heat,” he said. “It was an oven.”
The Firefighter Assist Search Team from Franklin was “called for precautionary reasons,” he said. “Fortunately, we did not have to put them to use.”
The FAST team is trained to assist firefighters in need of help, he said. According to a post on the Franklin Fire Department’s Facebook page, the team split into two smaller teams “to cover the two entry points that crews were utilizing for their interior attacks. The teams continued to keep an eye on conditions as well as the number of people inside operating.”
He said the crew on the Sidney department’s ladder truck vented the roof of the metal structure, which helped to stop the fire’s progression. Firefighters battled the blaze inside the building, he said.
Inside the metal building, the fire burned hot, which caused aerosol cans to pop and paint cans and other volatile chemicals to burn, he said.
Beckwith said there were no reported injuries.
Beckwith said while the outside of the building doesn’t look too bad, the heat of the fire caused the metal structural beams to warp and destroyed all of the contents inside the building. “There was a tremendous amount of fire,” he said.
Bainbridge firefighters returned to their firehouse at 2:22 a.m., Beckwith said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.
