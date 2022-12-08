Voters approved the $15.4 million Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District capital project Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The number of residents in favor of the capital project was almost double with those against with a 140-71 vote.
The capital project will address needs at the district's three buildings with no additional tax impact.
Superintendent Timothy Ryan said in a previous article, “The scope and magnitude of this project has come about based on a required building condition survey. All school districts are required to have this survey completed every five years. The survey informs the district of items that currently need attention or will need attention in the near future. The items are prioritized based on safety, need and concern. Currently all three school buildings including the transportation facility will be affected.”
The capital project will replace the turf field with artificial turf, add a steeplechase event and resurface the track, add a 102-space parking lot next to the field and improve fencing.
The project will also improve the safety at the three school buildings. It will:
• Improve exterior doors, renovate the kitchen, upgrade lighting in the auditorium, replace air units, replace the soccer field parking lot pavement and improve the soccer field drainage at the middle/high school.
• Replace the underground fuel tank, replace sidewalk and pavement, replace lockers, improve the main office/faculty room, replace the HVAC system and reconstruct the tennis courts at Greenlawn Elementary School.
• Replace Underground fuel tank, improve drainage, replace main office floor, remove asbestos and replace Pre-K ceiling, renovate the kitchen and replace interior water lines at Guilford Elementary School.
• Reconstruct asphalt pavement, replace the roof, paint the exterior and improve mechanical and plumbing at the bus garage.
