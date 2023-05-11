A Bainbridge-Guilford senior has decided to run for a position on the school’s board of education, after spending his senior year as the student representative on the board.
Marek Rajner, 18, said he learned a lot during the year as a student representative and was the bridge between students and the school board. As a student representative, he could voice his concerns but could not vote on policies or the budget.
“I’m not really going in with an agenda,” he said. “Many times people run on an agenda, then when they get elected, they ignore their agenda.”
Rajner said if elected, he will continue to be a bridge from students to the school board. “As a recent former student, I will have a better understanding of what students want,” he said.
He will also be a familiar face students can go to with their concerns, he said. “Sometimes the board is a barrier to students and board members are not always familiar faces students see at school,” he said.
Rajner said some of his peers have reached out to him in support of his run for school board, while others in the community have also shown their support. “I haven’t heard of any direct opposition (against) my run,” he said. “People do point out the age factor as a negative.”
To be selected as the student representative, he had to demonstrate he was in good standing academically and was responsible, he said.
According to a previous article, Rajner is president of the senior class and National Honor Society. He also participates in several extracurricular activities including band, jazz and pep band, orchestra, chorus, soccer and tennis.
Rajner said during the school year, the district presented a capital project to voters that was approved along with a budget. He said seeing how the budget was created was interesting.
When he had questions about different things the board or school district did, he was able to ask his mother, former Schenevus Superintendent Theresa Carlin, questions to help him better understand the decisions that were made.
Rajner said he will attend SUNY Oneonta this fall to study business, with the goal of transferring to Binghamton University to complete a business degree before going to law school to become an attorney.
“I originally thought about going to SUNY Buffalo, but it’s important to be local,” if he’s elected, he said.
There are two seats up for election this year, currently held by Jeanne Shields and John Gliha. Gliha, Rajner and Timothy Suda are running for the two seats.
