The village of Bainbridge was awarded a grant from the state Agriculture department, Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced.
Ball announced in a media release $800,000 was awarded to 35 organizations across the state through the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program. Funding for the program, which is designed to support community growing spaces and recognize their impact on local food resiliency, was included in this year’s budget.
New York is home to more than 1,000 registered or permitted urban and community gardens, the release said. Through its Community Gardens Program, the Department “helps foster greener, healthier cities by connecting community groups with state or local agencies to facilitate the use of vacant properties for community gardens,” according to the release.
Bainbridge received $5,772.66 for its community garden.
The Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program was announced in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022 State of the State Address “as part of the governor’s commitment to making local food more accessible to all New Yorkers and to encourage more urban farming,” the release said.
Earlier this year, the department announced it would conduct a statewide study of urban agriculture to better understand the industry and put forth policy recommendations to further support it, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.