A Bainbridge woman and a dog riding in the vehicle were killed in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Sidney on Sunday evening, State Police announced.
According to a media release, troopers at the Sidney barracks responded to the accident at about 7 p.m. on Parker Hollow Road, about a half mile north of Sunshine Mountain Road in the town of Sidney.
The investigation of the accident scene revealed that the vehicle driven by the 58-year-old woman, was traveling north when it went off the roadway, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, the release said.
Police did not release the name of the victim.
Sidney EMS and the Sidney Fire and Sidney Center Fire departments also responded to the scene, the release said.
