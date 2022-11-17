A school fundraiser netted the Oneonta Thanksgiving Community Dinner 45 pies.
Oneonta High School senior Anya Sloth and sophomore Sasha Sloth sold frozen pies for a band fundraiser and asked if people wanted to buy pies and donate them to the community Thanksgiving dinner.
Anya, a Daily Star Teen Talk columnist, said the fundraiser pays for the band to see a show on Broadway in the spring. Sasha said the fundraiser also raises funds for scholarships and awards.
The sisters donated pies last year they said and said they wanted to do it again this year.
“Last year I came back on Thanksgiving day and volunteered,” Anya said. “I got to see how my giving helped the dinner. The dinner brings the community together.”
Sasha said she enjoyed volunteering last year and “seeing all the pies cut. It filled so many plates. People get a nice Thanksgiving meal and dessert.”
Anya and Sasha said they enjoyed volunteering last year so much, they will be back this year to help with whatever is needed. Last year Anya remembers scooping a lot of mashed potatoes and Sasha remembers scooping stuffing.
“It’s amazing how deep a conversation you can have with someone else spooning stuffing,” Sasha said.
John Korb, who volunteers every year, said several young people and college students “do get involved and volunteer.” He said the National Honor Society from Laurens High School will be there Tuesday to help.
Korb said the community dinner serves about 700 people and dinner is available for delivery or take out. According to a flyer the delivery radius includes Oneonta, Otego, West Oneonta, Laurens, West Davenport, Portlandville, Franklin, Treadwell and anyone else within 10 miles of Oneonta.
To reserve a meal, contact Deb Bruce at 607-433-0356 or by oneontathanksgiving@gmail.com by Monday, Nov. 21. Take out will be available at the Lord’s Table at 18 Elm Street in Oneonta from noon to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals, cook, prepare food, serve and clean up from Nov. 22-24, Korb said. To volunteer, contact Cindy Korb at 607-267-0539 or thanksgivingvolunteer2022@gmail.com by Friday, Nov. 18.
John said monetary donations are needed, as the cost of the dinner has increased 15% to 20%. Checks can be mailed to St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Write “Thanksgiving” on the memo line of the check.
