The corn reaching about shin-high on Friday probably came from seeds coated in a form of pesticide that doesn’t discriminate between pests and pollinators and is already restricted in Europe and Canada.
A bill sitting on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk would restrict them in New York, too, but farm advocates say the restriction would simply push farmers to older — and more toxic — pesticides.
The Birds and the Bees bill, S.1856A/A.7640, aims to restrict the use of neonicotinoid pesticides. It has passed both the Senate and Assembly.
The New York Farm Bureau opposes the bill, citing a lack of research on its economic and agricultural effects.
“While we share the same goal as supporters of the legislation, to always look for ways to reduce our environmental footprint, we believe the end result of this ban will force farms to revert back to spraying greater amounts of older pesticides as well as increasing tillage to combat harmful pests, releasing more carbon in the soil and increasing the likelihood of soil erosion,” said New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher in a June 18 news release.
Jeff Hall, owner of Hall’s Hill Blueberry Farm in Cortlandville, doesn’t use neonic pesticides, but said he’s seen a significant decrease in local pollinators.
“I have been involved in blueberry farming since 1967,” Hall said in an email Thursday. “I started Hall’s Hill Blueberry Farm in 1985. Until about 10 years ago, when the bushes were in full bloom, there were thousands of bumblebees. This year I only counted five bumblebees in the field when all the flowers were out.”
A decrease in pollinators can be attributed to a number of factors, including varroa mites — which, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, affected nearly 40% of bee colonies from January to June 2022 across the U.S.
“What is happening is we’re reducing our diversity of organisms and insects,” said Kim Cameron of Preble, a plant physiologist. “The more diversity we have, the more balanced we are. For example, we have mosquitoes, but if we have enough frogs to eat the mosquitoes, then you don’t really feel the effects of mosquitoes. If we get rid of our frogs, then we end up with a ton of mosquitoes with nothing to prey on them.”
Neonic pesticides, developed in the 1980s, are now used to coat nearly all corn seeds in the state, said Scott McArt, Cornell University professor of pollinator health. In 2020, McArt and three other researchers published a study on the economic benefits and risk to pollinators of neonics.
“It (neonics) interferes with the nervous system, basically causing neurological shutdown,” McArt said. “So that’s how insects eventually achieve paralysis and then death.”
Neonics are environmentally stable, meaning it can remain in soil past harvesting for months or years, McArt said.
“They are systemic insecticides,” McArt said. “So if they hang out, for example, for a couple of months in soils, and then a weed grows on top of those soils, neonicotinoids will be incorporated into the tissue of that plant. And if it flowers, it will oftentimes be expressed in the pollen and nectar that the bees are foraging on.”
If the legislation passes, the state Farm Bureau said the restricted use would increase the state’s carbon emissions.
“Eliminating use of these tools will negatively impact the state’s carbon footprint, requiring additional tractor passes or product to be applied. The increased tillage to fight pests would also release more carbon into the air, a step backwards on the soil health initiatives that farms are increasingly adopting,” states a May news release from the state Farm Bureau.
From 2012 to 2016, researchers in Quebec studied the agronomic and economic value of the neonicotinoid-treated seeds. The study, published in the National Library of Medicine, found little difference in the number of pests it counted in untreated vs. neonicotinoid-treated crops.
Neonicotinoid pesticides include imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, acetamiprid and the two kinds with higher toxicity rates, clothianidin and dinotefuran. Other seeds commonly coated in neonics include soybean, wheat, cotton, canola and potato.
However, the Birds and the Bees legislation would restrict the use of only neonic-coated corn, soybean and wheat seeds — which have higher rates of neonic pesticides. The bill would also prohibit the neonic treatment of outdoor ornamental plants and turf.
