State Police announced the arrest of a Binghamton man for falsifying business records, grand larceny and scheme to defraud.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich barracks investigated a complaint from Mayhood’s Sporting Goods in Norwich. In late March, Joseph H. Walicke, 58, purchased black powder guns costing more than $1,133 at the sporting goods store with a personal check, State Police said. A few days later, he stopped payment purchase on the check.
In addition, Walicke filed improper paperwork when he purchased the guns, the release said.
Walicke was arrested June 18, and charged with first-degree scheme to defraud, a class E felony, fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony and second-degree falsifying business records, a misdemeanor. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to the Norwich Town Court July 13.
