State Police said a Binghamton woman died in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 7 in Afton on Sunday.
According to a media release, troopers from the Sidney barracks were dispatched to the accident at about 5:45 p.m. When troopers arrived, they learned that a motorcyclist was traveling west on state Route 7 when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck the driver’s side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was traveling in the opposite direction.
The operator of the motorcyclist, who is identified as Julie A. Lawton, 53, of Binghamton, was airlifted to Wilson Hospital where she later died of her injuries, the release said.
