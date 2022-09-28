The Delaware County Board of Supervisors passed two resolutions against policies the state has enacted or may enact during its Wednesday, Sept. 28, meeting.
The board unanimously approved a resolution “objecting to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s proposed solid waste management regulatory revisions.”
Department of Public Works Commissioner Susan McIntyre said if the revisions are passed, the landfill in the town of Walton would join seven others in the state that would have to close and the county would have to ship its trash to other facilities.
According to the resolution, the revisions specifies that “An existing landfill located within 1,000 feet of a school or a legal place of residence is prohibited from expanding either vertically or laterally.”
The county received approval from the DEC last year to expand its landfill laterally, an August 2021 Daily Star article said. The county has spent $5.8 million on the project so far, McIntyre said, and is projected to spend $7 to $8 million more.
“Our landfill should be grandfathered in,” Franklin Town Supervisor Jeff Taggart said. He said other regulations include things that are grandfathered, “so I don’t understand why this can’t be the same thing.”
McIntyre said “Our facility and others in the state have a proven track record. We’ve been hammering this is bad for the state as a whole.”
In addition to the siting issue, McIntyre said, her “Number one concern about this” is that the DEC in proposing regulations didn’t go through its own State Environmental Quality Review Act review. “They didn’t follow their own rules,” she said.
McIntyre said the county Department of Solid Waste sent a 13-page comment in response to the proposed revisions.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution opposing the recently enacted state “legislation regulating legally authorized concealed carry gun permits and banning concealed carry in public places as being an unconstitutional attack upon the rights of law-abiding citizens.”
Before the vote, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said the new regulation “directly attacks a person’s Second Amendment rights.”
The legislation was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul on July 1, and was implemented Sept. 1, as the result of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling the previous state conceal carry law was unconstitutional.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who said he has a concealed carry pistol permit, said the Supreme Court ruling didn’t outlaw states from enacting their own conceal carry laws. He thought some of the restrictions put in place by the new law were “somewhat reasonable,” however, some parts of the law were overreaching and thought the public should have been able to voice their opinions on the new law.
“I will oppose with reservations,” Marshfield said.
The board also approved a resolution allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to three projects. The village of Delhi received $15,000 for a project at Reservoir Park and $20,000 to expand the police department firing range. Cornell Cooperative of Extension of Delaware County received $500,000 for its Farm Enhancement Program. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland “Bud” Gladstone and Taggart, both farmers, said they abstained from voting on the resolution because they applied for the program.
