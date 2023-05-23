For generations, adults and children in areas without libraries have utilized the Four County Library System Bookmobile.
The first Bookmobile hit the road in June 1963, making this its 60th anniversary, and has been an integral part of the 4CLS mission almost from the very beginning of the organization, a media release said.
"The idea of bookmobile service is to bring library materials and services to communities where they don’t have a regular library," Sarah Reid, outreach and youth services coordinator at Four County Library System, said in an email. "We also serve a few residential facilities where people are not able to get out to visit their local library. Our goal is to meet people where they are."
The Bookmobile is a mobile public library that carries a 2,000-volume collection of books, audiobooks, DVDs and large-print books, the release said.
The Bookmobile serves rural residents in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties, the release said. The Bookmobile visits South Otselic in Chenango County; Hobart, Davenport, East Meredith, Meridale, Treadwell, Fishs Eddy, Downsville, Arkville, Halcottsville and Sidney Center in Delaware County; and St. James Manor in Oneonta, Fly Creek, Mount Vision, West Oneonta, Schenevus, Westford, South Valley and Middlefield in Otsego County.
"The stops at the towns we visit have mostly been established a long while ago, and they were chosen because of their distance from a brick-and-mortar public library," Reid said.
She said the route is well established, but "if a community wanted the 4CLS Bookmobile to stop, they would need to demonstrate that they have a good number of people that would use the service on a regular basis, and they would also need to be a fair distance away from a brick-and-mortar library." She said the organization doesn't want to compete with the member libraries. She also said the new stop would have to be figured into the existing schedule, "so it’s not always a quick process to start a new stop."
Throughout its 60 years on the road, the service has provided recreational and informational library materials to countless individuals and families—and in some situations, multiple generations of families, the release said.
According to the release, Nan Moxley started using the Bookmobile when it first visited Delaware County. “I was probably around 13 when the Bookmobile started coming to Hobart,” Moxley said in the release. “I would ride my bike from where we lived at the other end of town. I always felt bad when I had school on Bookmobile days.” After Moxley had children, she would often bring them along to their local stop in Otsego County, and she now uses the Bookmobile at its stop near where she lives outside of Oneonta, the release said.
For more information about the 4CLS Bookmobile and its schedule, visit www.tinyurl.com/4CLSbookmobile.
