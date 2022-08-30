Bovina Farm Day will return Sunday, Sept. 4, after a two-year hiatus.
The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, Peter Pockriss, vice president of Farming Bovina said. According to the Farming Bovina website, the organization is a non-profit that seeks to preserve and promote agriculture in the town of Bovina. One of the biggest ways it promotes area agriculture is by hosting the Bovina Farm Day every year, the website said. Pockriss said the celebration is in its the 12th year and will return to its location on Crescent Valley Road in Bovina. It is cheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival is an opportunity for visitors to meet farmers, find local food and discover products made in the area, a media release said. Visitors will be able to see farm animals and participate in activities including a corn maze, hayrides, treasure hunts, crafts and games.
"My favorite activities are the hayrides and round hay bale-rolling relay races," Pockriss said. He said kids love seeing the calves, goats, horses, pigs and other farm animals.
There are a variety of children's and adult activities scheduled throughout the day. Ed McGee and Mark Kline will talk about how to build a vermicompost bin at noon. Karen LaFever of Maplewood Farm & Orchard will give a maple candy making demonstration at 1 p.m. Butcher Andersen Morse will demonstrate butchering a pig at 1:30 p.m. Also throughout the day there will be butter-making demonstrations by Pamela Cooley. Peter Buchanan-Smith and Nick Zdon will talk about axes and Mark Wilbur will demonstrate his antique two-stroke engine and antique wooden shingle maker machine. Antique and new tractors and other farm machinery will be on display throughout the day.
There will be a tug-of-war between children, adults and between children and adults. Food trucks will also be onsite of the festival.
There will be a dairy farm tour at 4 p.m. to see cows being milked. Tours of the historic Maynard Schoolhouse will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m.
Guests may also enter the annual Best Apple Pie and Apple Dessert contests as well as a scarecrow contest. The organization will provide a stake, cross-arms and hay, while those who enter the contest will supply creativity “and sheer determination to outshine the other scarecrows on the field,” the release said.
The price of admission is $5 per person, with children younger than 12 admitted free.
For more information on Bovina Farm Day, the contests and volunteering, farmingbovinany.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.