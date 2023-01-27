According to local lane owners, league bowling is on a roll.
While the 1960s are considered the sport’s heyday, and the ‘80s saw a decline, sources said, bowling has been on the rise and league play remains steady.
“In the decade or so after World War II, after the automatic pin setters became commonplace, and especially in the suburbs where blue-collar America dominated the exploding middle class, bowling centers and bowling leagues were everywhere,” a usatoday.com article states. “This was especially true in the colder, industrial, northern boom towns, where outdoor activities were restricted by weather issues.” By the mid-1960s, the article notes, there were “about 12,000 bowling centers in America with nearly 10 million regular bowlers.” According to a 2021 article at cnn.com, there are “still roughly 3,500 independently owned bowling alleys in the U.S.”
Lake Street Lanes at 10 Lake St. in New Berlin, is among them. and owner Rob Catena said the six-lane alley caters to league play. Catena, who estimated Lake Street Lanes was built “in the ‘50s or late ‘40s,” has owned the alley since 1997.
“We are 99% league, so we’re running it old-school,” he said. “We’re all leagues and not birthday parties and open bowling and that kind of thing. We have leagues in all the good time slots. We’re talking 24 to 30 people, whether it’s a four- or five-person league, then you don’t have room for anyone else, so it’s a little different than the bigger houses where they’ll have leagues on lanes one through 12 and 13 through 24, it’s open bowl. We’re about as small as it gets … and six lanes, you’re either full, or you’re empty. We have leagues every night, so we’ve got eight leagues; one every day of the week and two on Friday. We do quite well, but I don’t think that’s unique for a small place.”
At East Main Lanes & Lounge in Sidney, owner Rosemary Fisher said she, too, has seen league play stay strong. Fisher, who owns the facility with her husband and a business partner, took over in 2014, though she said the alley has been in her family “a very long time.”
“I’m a fourth-generation owner,” she said. “This facility was rebuilt in 1957, I believe, after a fire, and my great grandparents owned it when it burned down.”
“We offer league bowling as well as open play, birthday parties and special events, and we host three high school teams,” Fisher said, noting East Main has 10 lanes. “We have two (leagues) on Mondays, one on Tuesdays, two on Wednesdays, two on Thursdays, one on Fridays and junior league on Saturday mornings, then open bowling is typically on the weekends. The biggest league we have is 50 people — ten, five-bowler teams — and some a little smaller, but each league dictates their rules as to how many people make up a team. Right now, we host Amphenol, and they’ll come in Thursday nights at midnight and bowl a three-game set, then get out of here around 3 and they have around 22 bowlers, so that’s a smaller one. Once (pandemic-induced) restrictions let up, we’ve seen a huge demand for open bowl and leagues are pretty steady.”
Catena credited his rural setting and the climatic factors that helped popularize league play with keeping it relevant.
“We’re seasonal, because we are so league based, so we open for 32 weeks and leagues are 30 weeks,” Catena said. “We end up opening in September, right after Labor Day, then we stay open until all the leagues get their 30 weeks in, which puts you to the beginning to middle of April. Most of your people that bowl will be in a golf or horseshoe league that they do in the summer. I wouldn’t be able to floor eight leagues if I was open in the summer. The best time to join a league is August. This time of year is so busy; we’ve got tournaments all day and all night, Saturday and Sunday, now until March.”
Fisher, too, said East Main leagues play primarily through winter, though she said that bowling culture has had to adapt.
“I think league bowling just can’t get complacent with ‘this is always what we’ve done,’” she said. “Growing up, the traditional league was 30 weeks — Labor Day into the spring — but people have a lot going on in their lives, now, so maybe there are shorter seasons to accommodate. We have a few leagues that bowl 26 weeks instead of the full 30, so it’s paying attention to what people want and giving them lots of different alternatives. Leagues do start in the fall, right after Labor Day, but there are still single openings on a lot of our leagues, so we could certainly hook (players) up with a spot or put them on a sub list to dip their toe in.”
Sources said they’re seeing broad player demographics.
“We have a very strong high school program,” Catena said. “You have anything from farmers to doctors to engineers to plumbers; I like to say, the greatest thing about owning a bowling alley is, if you’ve got a problem, you’ve got somebody to solve it for you, because you literally have people from every walk of life that come together.”
Catena said he hosts bowlers “for the most part from Norwich, Morris and Edmeston … and South New Berlin and New Berlin,” though some league players travel from “as far as Smyrna.”
“A lot of our bowlers still work full time,” Fisher said. “We do offer two daytime leagues on Monday and Wednesday that cater more to retired folks, but most of the people that bowl are still working adults, but it is definitely trending toward getting older. Our league bowlers are getting older, and that’s why open play is so important, to get new people and get them hooked. We have our junior league … and that’s kids 7 through high school seniors. We have over 30 kids that come and bowl every Saturday morning, where they’re learning the foundations of the sport, and Sidney has a really good varsity bowling team and we’re currently hosting Norwich because their alley closed, and Downsville started a bowling program this year and they’re with us now.”
The dynamics of league play, alley owners said, keep bowlers coming back.
“We have a good time,” Catena said. “It’s competition, and most people like to win, but all the leagues are handicapped, so it keeps it relatively competitive and we do a good job of coaching up, so you can get to a level and compete if you don’t know how to bowl. If you join a league, we’re going to get you a ball and one that fits and show you how the game works.
“I believe, especially in this area, that it’s hard when you get really big, but you can find 24 to 30 people that want to come down — we blow off a little steam, it’s a night out, we play music and it’s once a week,” he continued. “The majority of our customers are between 30 and, heck, we go all the way up to 80-something — so your league bowler is from just out of high school to 85 — but most are going to be 30-plus and they come down and that’s their night out. We’ll talk about our football teams and argue over who’s got the better quarterback, so it’s a fun night out. You’re off your electronics for a few hours and you’re up and moving around.”
“A lot of people come back every single year, and some ebb and flow, and new people will get into it from open bowling and enjoying themselves,” Fisher said. “I think it’s the camaraderie. That’s the thing I personally missed that the most during COVID. That league bowling atmosphere is just great – it’s inviting, on some levels it’s competitive and it’s just being with people that are all enjoying what we’re doing together, and watching other people bowl is just as fun as participating in the sport sometimes.
“This is my life,” she continued. “I grew up here, and we love the sport. My grandmother is 89 years old and still bowls two times a week, so it’s a legacy sport that you can enjoy your whole life.”
