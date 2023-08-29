The Brisben Fire Department will likely disband on Dec. 31.
The Brisben Fire Department sits along state Route 12 between Greene and Oxford and averages 140 and 150 fire calls per year, plus 160 EMS calls, Chief Jason Boise and firefighter Hayley Wickham said. The district has about 400 homes, he said. The department has five trucks — two engines, a brush truck, a tanker and a medical response Jeep.
The fire department has five members, which is the “main reason why we’re closing,” Boise said. “All four of us have to show up to a call, just to get the truck out of the door.”
The fifth member is elderly and responds as fire police to direct traffic. In addition to Boise and Wickham, the fire department consists of Sebastian Paci, Trista Welch and Mindy Hammond.
Boise has been a member of the department for two years because it needed a chief, he said. He has 26 years of firefighting experience at other departments. Wickham said she has been a member for four years and joined shortly after she moved to Brisben.
“Five or six years ago, there were 20 members,” Boise said. “Now we have a hard time finding someone to drive a truck in a parade.”
To make the Brisben Fire Department solvent, would take 10 to 15 new members, he said.
The department has a digital sign in front of its station and posted it needed members for three months and sent a letter to everyone in the district stating that it needed members, Boise said. “We got one application,” he said. “I don’t think people realize how big of a commitment it is to become a firefighter. The training is difficult for some members.”
The training takes 26 weeks, two nights per week and some Saturday classes, to become a basic firefighter and another set of training to become an interior firefighter, Boise said. The department has one interior trained firefighter. “When I took it, it was all under firefighting 1,” he said. In addition, members of the department participate in training exercises, hold monthly meetings and train with other departments. This is helpful, as one person from the Brisben department might show up at a fire in Oxford or Greene.
The fire commission held a meeting Aug. 23, about the department disbanding and “no one from the community came to voice their opposition or talk about it,” he said. “It’s both depressing and disappointing.”
He said he thinks people don’t think disbanding the department will affect them. “Until there is a fire at their house or they are in an accident and wonder why these doors are not being open,” he said. “Then it’s posted online that it took them 15 minutes to get here.”
Brisben’s calls will have to be absorbed by the surrounding fire departments — Greene, Smithville and Oxford — once the department disbands, Boise said. Each department will absorb the houses in Brisben’s district that are located in the respective town. Because Brisben has so few members, every call in their district already has mutual aid requests from surrounding districts. The response times will likely increase from a couple of minutes to seven to 10 minutes.
Wickham said the Ouaquaga Fire Department closed two months ago because they didn’t have the volunteers.
“It’s just the beginning,” Boise said. “I don’t think there’s a department in Chenango County not struggling to find people. Even after work hours. Even in evening times, fire departments will get a couple of people to respond. Most members are older. We’re not bringing in the next generation.”
