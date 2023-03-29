A Brooklyn resident was charged with driving while intoxicated, following a two-car motor vehicle accident in the town of Colchester.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced the arrest of Andras Kasuba, 49, after the March 18 accident.
According to a media release, sheriff deputies responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident with injured parties on county Highway 26, near the intersection of Gregory Hollow Road in the town of Colchester. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed a vehicle had crossed over the double yellow line between lanes and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, the release said. The driver of the other vehicle and one passenger were transported by Lifenet to Albany Medical Center for treatment and a third passenger was transported by ambulance to Delaware Valley Hospital for treatment, the release said.
Upon completion of the investigation, deputies arrested and charged Kasuba with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08%, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.18%, and third-degree assault, all misdemeanors, as well as unlicensed operator, speed not reasonable and prudent, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, driver’s view obstructed, obstructed license plate, all violations in the state Vehicle and Traffic Law, the release said.
Upon completion of arrest processing, Kasuba was released on tickets returnable to the town of Colchester Court at a later date, the release said.
