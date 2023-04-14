Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor F. C. Jones gave an update Friday on the brush fire that started Wednesday along the Otsego-Schoharie county line.
Jones said in an email Friday afternoon the brush fire was "100% contained," and said "Current operational plans moving forward is to be in a patrol status by NYS Forest Rangers by the end of today. If the local fire departments are to be requested it should only be to mop up some hot spots."
The fire started along railroad tracks shortly before 2:10 p.m. Wednesday and spread rapidly after a train left sparks along a four-to-five-mile stretch.
Jones said 241 acres burned.
Fire departments from Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties, totaling more than 100 firefighters, responded to Wednesday’s call. Jones said 16 fire departments responded to the fire Thursday and were paired with state forest rangers operating in strike teams.
