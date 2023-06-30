According to a media release, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County a $4,900 Health and Wellness Award to support PreVenture — a mental health and early intervention program for youth. This program uses evidence-based, targeted interventions to promote mental health and delay youth substance abuse. At-risk youth are taught useful coping skills, set long term goals and channel their energy toward achieving their goals, the release said.
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County is dedicated to the prevention of alcohol and substance use by providing education, information and referral services. The council vigorously advocates for change in individuals, families and communities, resulting in healthy, positive choices, the release said.
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Health and Wellness Awards support programs that conduct ongoing work or initiatives designed to improve community health and health outcomes. Health disparities are complex and can have many causes. These awards are given to programs that address specific health conditions or factors linked to health disparities, according to the release.
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s Utica region encompasses multiple counties, including Delaware, and Otsego.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.