The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce will hold a barbecue fundraiser from 4 p.m. until sold out Thursday, June 29, at Noble Ace Hardware at 783 East Main St. in Cobleskill. BarBeCue Delights will sell chicken and rib dinners and halves. Chicken dinners are $15, rib dinners are $16, chicken halves are $10 and rib halves are $11. All dinners include chicken/rib, coleslaw, baked potato and dinner rolls. Online preorders are preferred and will only be available until June 28. The link to pre-order is https://tinyurl.com/kpd85uec.
For more information, contact the chamber at 518-295-8824 or admin@schohariechamber.com.
NYSEG parent company wins award
Avangrid Inc. announced it has received its 14th Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award. The award honors the performance of Avangrid companies including New York State Electric & Gas during recovery and restoration efforts from Winter Storm Elliot this past December, according to a media release from the company.
“I am continually amazed by the depth of our team’s commitment to ensuring safe, reliable service,” Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said. “Despite 70-mile-per-hour wind gusts and whiteout conditions over Christmas weekend, our team across New York and Maine worked quickly to restore power to over 540,000 customers in a matter of days. The planning, preparation, and response to Winter Storm Elliott was a team effort, and all of us at Avangrid are immensely proud to receive EEI’s momentous Emergency Response Award in recognition of those efforts.”
Presented to EEI member companies twice a year, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events, the release said.
“Ensuring the safety of our customers, communities, and crews is our industry’s top priority. Safety is especially critical during severe storms and extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and winter storms,” EEI president and CEO Tom Kuhn said. “I commend Avangrid’s commitment to restoring service for its customers safely and efficiently under challenging conditions following Winter Storm Elliott. Avangrid and its storm response team are extremely deserving of this national recognition, and I am honored to present them with this well-earned recovery award.”
Winter Storm Elliott entered the northeastern United States on December 23, 2022 as a unique weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone, and the storm produced significant damage in upstate New York and Maine. Crews worked to restore outages, resolve transmission issues and repair 400 broken poles, and company employees spent nearly 85,000 hours on restoration efforts, largely over the Christmas holiday, the release said.
“The comprehensive pre-planning and swift response before and during Winter Storm Elliott were integral to successfully managing the impacts of this event,” said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric. “As climate change drives increasingly intense and volatile storms, our team will continue to remain dedicated to delivering safe, reliable power, even in the midst of extreme weather events. This honor truly belongs to them.”
Local McDonald's to celebrate high school grads
Recent high school grads can get a free treat from McDonalds restaurants across the capital district, the company announced Friday.
On Tuesday, June 20, any of this years high school graduates can "receive a free any size iced coffee, frozen Coca Cola or frozen Fanta" from nearby McDonalds, including those located in Oneonta.
No purchase or ID is necessary — graduates just have to wear their graduation cap or gown. The offer is valid in-restaurant or at the drive-thru only, according to the release.
“Supporting and championing the youth in our communities is a core part of who we are as local McDonald’s franchisees,” said Renee Reardon, Albany McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are thrilled to recognize every hard-working high school graduate across the Capital District with a small (and delicious!) token of appreciation this summer. We hope grads stop by their favorite restaurant on June 20 as we help them toast to their bright future ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.