Alpacas are big business for Unadilla couple

More than 20 years ago, Unadilla residents Denise and John Jacobus had a feeling about fleece.
The Jacobuses launched Ideuma Creek Alpacas at 321 Ideuma Road in Unadilla in 1998, offering alpaca textiles made with award-winning fleece.
“My dream had always been to live on a farm and have animals,” Denise Jacobus said, “but John knew I wasn’t going to ever have anything that needed to be slaughtered, and he actually found alpacas and it began. I just wanted animals — I didn’t care what — but John saw the investment potential in alpacas.”
At the time, Jacobus said, Ideuma Creek was only the sixth alpaca farm in New York state. Now, she said, there are more than 300.
Jacobus, 55, a retired Sidney teacher, said priorities on the farm have shifted from breeding to production.
“We used to have 100 alpacas … but we have about 20 of them now,” she said. “We still process close to 1,000 pounds of fleece a year, but also buy a lot of our friends’ fleece from alpaca farms in the area, so we’ve gone a little bit away from the breeding aspect of it — we would have 20 babies a year — to now really focusing on the product and working on that end of it.”
Products, Jacobus said, include socks, hats, gloves, blankets, scarves, shawls and more.
“Our farm consists of alpacas, Australian labradoodle puppies and organic garlic,” she said. “The three are an eclectic mix of things for a farm to have, but we only do the things we absolutely love. “
Alpaca products, Jacobus said, are made year-round, using “every piece of fleece.”
“We use every bit when we shear an animal,” she said. “There’s first, second and third fleeces: the first is the softest fiber, for next-to-skin things, so that will go to a scarf, maybe; seconds are just as warm, but will go into maybe a hat with a lining; the third is really short and will go into inserts for shoes or boots, or a rug — something where there won’t be an itchy factor involved but you can still appreciate all that warmth.
“I’m just a farmer, I’m not a fiber artist,” Jacobus continued, “but there are wonderful fiber artists in the area, and some of our best fleeces will either get handspun or sent to local mini-mills, where they’re made into products. We also belong to a co-op in Massachusetts … where all the American alpaca fleece is grouped together and then they make products with it and send it back to us, so it’s a whole lot more efficient.”
The softness of the fleece, Jacobus said, is specific to the animal.
“Alpacas are about 150 pounds and they’re bred for their fleece,” she said. “So, they don’t have any guard hair — the pieces of fiber on something like wool that stick up and are thicker than the rest of the fiber — that gives the itchiness factor. They’re wonderful animals.”
Jacobus said customers appreciate the quality of the product and the process.
“We have a really strong local base,” she said. “We have a lot of people who buy the socks — they’re really the best thing — and once you buy a pair, you fall in love, so the same people will come back to buy every year.
“But we also ship all over the U.S. and even internationally,” Jacobus continued. “I think a big part of our demographic is people who are really concerned about the Earth. Alpacas are very Earth-friendly and a very renewable resource and the (products) are made in the U.S., so it’s also people who are very conscious about that sort of thing.”
Ideuma Creek products are available seasonally at Brandow’s Feed & Seed in Oneonta and McDowell and Walker in Sidney, as well as pop-up regional farm markets. Year-round, shoppers can visit ilovealpacasocks.com. And, Jacobus said, in non-pandemic years, she and John travel to craft and vendor fairs “all over New York state, Connecticut and Vermont.”
Jacobus said she’s eager for the farm’s next phase.
“We’re really excited, because I retired this year and John will retire next year,” she said. “Our future is to really be able to invest all the time and energy we have into our farm. We plan to expand; we’re doing a lot with our labradoodle puppies and we have five different types of organic garlic that we grow, and it’s ready to sell in fall and that’s the perfect time to sell alpaca stuff. We’ve looked forward to this time, when we are full-time farmers.”
For more information, visit ilovealpacasocks.com, find “Ideuma Creek Alpacas” on Facebook, email icalpacas100@gmail.com or call 607-563-9174.
