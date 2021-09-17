Massachusetts native Will Collyer was bowled over by the thought of life upstate.
The 58-year-old reopened the Ark Bowl & BBQ, a renovated 1960s, eight-lane, 120-seat bowling alley at 42366 State Highway 28 in Arkville in 2019.
“I never owned a bar or a restaurant or a bowling alley; I was just down in New Orleans in 2017 and I decided it was time to make a change in life,” he said. “I sold some real estate in Somerville, Massachusetts, and I’d been spending a lot of time up here in the Catskills, so I emailed a couple of brokers and said I was looking to continue my life elsewhere and wanted a commercial building I could do events in.
“I got an email saying, ‘How about an eight-lane blowing alley in Arkville?’ and I left (New Orleans) in two days,” Collyer continued. “I spent the next seven months checking out every bowling alley in New England and Canada and Cape Cod and seeing why they were failing or succeeding.”
Though never a restaurateur, Collyer said, he previously operated a Boston-area event and catering business.
Launching the business upstate, Collyer said, dovetailed rural and urban trends.
“Bowling is coming back in urban places, but failing in a lot of rural America … because it’s not moving into the 21st century,” he said. “The Catskills were changing quite a bit and I saw a lot of people from New York City, Pennsylvania and New Jersey starting to come back to the Catskills that bowl in the cities. They’re opening brand-new (alleys) in Boston, New Orleans, New York City and Vegas, so people are coming back, but the way bowling was has changed; it’s more social and less league-oriented.”
Embracing the alley’s vintage vibe while also refreshing its offerings, Collyer said, further aligns with bowling trends.
“I just saw it and took a gamble, and it’s paying off,” he said. “It was like an old VFW, so I put a lot of money in. I opened it up so you could actually see inside, but kept the vintage look. I upgraded the bar and the food, I bought a smoker, built a music room that’s New Orleans themed because I wanted the place to be attractive to non-bowlers as well — for a bite to eat or a drink — and added the deck out front and all the wide windows.
“There’s some really upscale (alleys) with a lot going on, and I get a lot of that influence, but keep it rural,” Collyer continued, noting that he is the alley’s third owner. “My lanes are very vintage: I don’t have automatic scoring and you’ve still got the old bowling chairs and scoring sheets. I want the guy that used to bowl here 50 years ago coming in saying, ‘This is cool,’ but realizing he’s in 2021, not 1975. That was the problem with bowling in the country, it just didn’t evolve and depended on leagues, but less and less people were bowling. Bowling is starting now to evolve a little bit and I’m following that path. I didn’t create that path, I just jumped on it … but people are getting it.”
Collyer said, despite a pandemic-induced shutdown, customer demographics reflect his business philosophies.
“The first seven months were great, and I thought, ‘If this is what it’s like to own a bowling alley-restaurant in the mountains, this is great,’ then COVID hit,” he said, noting that the bar and restaurant transitioned to a takeout model and bowling returned in October 2020. “I really had to start all over again, so that was very difficult … but it’s attractive to everybody. I don’t a care if you even knock a pin down, just come out and try it and maybe drink some beer, try some barbecue. I didn’t want it to be just a local place or a place for second homeowners or vacationers; I want anybody who walks in that door, whether they’re Irish or from Timbuktu, to feel comfortable coming into my joint, and I think we’re pretty good at that and that I’ve created a staff with those values.
“I’m enjoying myself now,” Collyer continued. “Obviously, the COVID put a dampener on things, but I got back to some of the creative stuff I wanted to do. I’ve been booking some good bands all summer long — we just had one from New Orleans … and not many bowling alleys in rural America are bringing in bands from New Orleans — so we’re starting to get that mojo back a little bit. We try to keep it a little funky … and, in the little bit of rural America I’ve checked out, yeah, it’s unique.”
The Ark Bowl & BBQ is open from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday; 4 to 10 p.m. Monday; closed Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 10 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information and upcoming events, find “The Ark Bowl & BBQ, Inc” on Facebook, visit thearkbowl.com, call 845-586-2695 or follow @thearkbowl on Instagram.
