Bainbridge native brings chef skills back home

Bainbridge native Joe DeShaw, 34, left a position as executive chef at a Finger Lakes restaurant to pay homage to his late grandmother closer to home.
DeShaw, formerly employed at the Inn at Taughannock in Trumansburg, launched Aggie’s Roadside, a food truck offering from-scratch fare, on Delaware Avenue in Sidney earlier this month. On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the truck is parked in the lot opposite McDonald’s.
“My paternal grandmother (Agnes Adelaide Patten DeShaw) died in May and … I decided to move home and bought a food trailer and named it after her,” he said. “She was like, ‘Don’t move back to the area, there’s nothing here,’ but when she passed away, I started to realize that time is something you don’t get back.”
DeShaw said his culinary approach complements his business motives.
“It’s just real food,” he said. “When we first moved to the area, I got a loaf of bread from (the Mennonite bakers at Heritage Pastries) that make our fry pies and said, ‘This is good, how do you feel about making us some buns for our food trailer?’ Now we have these hybrid burger buns that I toast in clarified, salted butter and we get local eggs for breakfast sandwiches. We serve Forty Weight coffee out of Ithaca. We use Himalayan pink salt and a pepper grinder. We make our own boneless wings. It’s real food, made with love.
“People love the disco fries,” DeShaw said. “They’re hand-cut french fries with a homemade herb bone gravy and shredded cheese, so they’re like a trashy poutine. And people love the egg rolls and the Aggie’s Classic (burger).”
DeShaw said he also offers Aggie’s Roadside catering for “weddings, birthday parties, bar mitzvahs — anything.”
Aggie’s Roadside customers, DeShaw said, represent a mix.
“We’ve gotten a lot of everybody,” he said. “We’ve had people from the high school, Amphenol, Mead(Westvaco) and a lot of guys that do contracting that are just passing through, so it’s really been a wide array.”
Whoever the customer, DeShaw said, his aim is fast food, reimagined.
“The main thing is just getting people to understand that we’re selling a half-pound patty cheeseburger with local buns, hand-cut french fries and a natural Boylon’s soda made with cane sugar,” he said, “and you can get the whole meal for the same price or less as a value meal at McDonald’s.”
DeShaw said, with enough momentum, he hopes to blend business with community-building.
“My (grandmother’s death) started me thinking, I could not move home and be financially stable and have all these things, or I could move home and try to change the condition of things,” he said. “It maybe starts with a food trailer and it turns into a couple of local food markets. We’ve been talking to Weaver’s in Morris and working up some blueprints for local markets; Afton doesn’t have one and Bainbridge doesn’t have one.
“It’s really about changing the vision of organic; it doesn’t have to be expensive,” DeShaw said. “Especially with COVID going on, it’s so important to know where your food comes from. My big plan is to, once a month, do a flea market and food with vendors set up in the (Sidney VFW) hall with antiques or crafts and they pay for a space and that money goes directly to the VFW. We can sell tickets … and that will come with lunch. Then, probably in November or December, I’m going to do a chili cookoff with a raffle. There’s a lot of cool stuff that I want to do here.”
DeShaw also sells dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sidney VFW at 133 West Main St., every Thursday.
He said, once established, he hopes to move his eatery off wheels and into a brick-and-mortar building.
“We have the trailer and want to do the market,” he said, “but eventually I’m looking for a place to do a small wine-and-beer bar and from-scratch dinners.”
Aggie’s Roadside only accepts cash and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday.
For more information or to view a menu and weekly specials, find “Aggie’s Roadside” on Facebook, follow @Aggie’s Roadside on Instagram or visit aggiesroadside.com. Also, call 607-760-9788 for takeout.
