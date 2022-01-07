Bainbridge resident revives longtime landmark

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.