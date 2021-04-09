Bainbridge native Eva Gray said, since adolescence, she’s been dreaming of making her horse-loving hobby something more.
The 21-year-old launched Windy Ridge Equine, specializing in massage therapy for horses, in August 2020.
“When I was about 14 years old, I heard about horse massage therapy and thought that sounded really cool, but I was way too young to do it,” she said. “So, when my mom’s friends’ horses would get massages, I would go and watch and learn as much as I could while I was young.
“Then I went to SUNY Delhi for the veterinary technician program and graduated in May 2018,” Gray continued. “I passed my licensing exam, so now I’m a licensed vet tech, and all through school, I studied the functions of a horse’s body and specialized in large animals, because that’s where my interest lies.”
Earning her specific certification for equine massage therapy, Gray noted, meant completing a six-month, 300-hour course.
“I work at Milfer Farm in Unadilla — they’re a thoroughbred breeding farm — and Valley Veterinary Associates in Unadilla and, between those, I just kept growing my interest in the care of horses,” she said. “When I started looking into how I could become a certified massage therapist, I knew if there was a good time to do that part of my dream, it would be now. I ended up studying with a guy named Mike Scott in South Carolina … and the course with him was pretty intensive and I learned a lot.”
The course, Gray noted, required some hands-on training in South Carolina as well as remote study and “a ton of internship hours.”
As a result, Gray said, her services run the gamut.
“I offer full-body, deep-tissue massage; stretching; energy work, (for) maintaining the horse’s energy and getting them grounded and in a good headspace to work; kinesiology taping; and myofascial work, for addressing the connective tissue around each muscle,” she said. “That’s kind of what sets me apart from other horse massage therapists. You could take courses around here that are 50 or 100 hours, but what they teach is mostly superficial stuff; the deep-tissue and myofascial work goes much deeper.”
Gray said customers, human and equine, appreciate her work.
“I had been doing it personally, then I decided I wanted to do this officially,” she said. “It was kind of slow at first, but now word-of-mouth has spread, which is why I decided to start (the business Facebook page) and everybody’s been really interested in it and responded really well.
“When I go into what I can do and how I can release knots, muscle spasms and tensions and get proper range of motion and proprioception, then people start (getting interested), especially barrel racers,” Gray continued. “I’ve had clients who have horses who don’t want to engage their hind ends at all, and by … providing oxygenation to the tissue, I can awaken those muscles and tape them with the kinesiology tape and then it gets them using their hind end. That leads to the longevity of your horse as a whole, because then they’re using their body as they’re meant to. So, once I get people into it, they’re like, ‘Wow, this is insane, you can make a change in the course of an hour.’”
Equine massage therapy, Gray said, is right for all horses.
“(Clients) are mostly horse owners, but I have everywhere from people who just trail-ride their horses to English and Western riders and barrel racers,” she said. “So, it’s people from all across the horse world and different classes of horse.
“It’s case-dependent, but definitely by doing this massage and putting them through the stretching, it reminds (horses) how they’re supposed to be using their body,” Gray continued. “That is how you get faster times or them using their bodies more biomechanically, (resulting in) less joint issues and a longer lifespan. The horse’s body is 60% muscle … so by addressing that muscle, we can always make a change. There’s not really a negative side to it.”
Gray noted that her clientele is primarily in “Guilford, Sidney, Masonville and Unadilla,” though she said she hopes “to expand that to go a little farther.”
“I just want to be able to do this more full time,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoy it and love every second of the changes I can make and how I can get people headed toward their goals. That’s really rewarding for me, and it’s rewarding for me to watch the horse get better and enjoy what they’re doing more and then, in turn, their owner is happy as well.
“Eventually, I want to have my own barn and board horses under the same Windy Ridge name,” Gray continued. “I want to have foaling season, where the mares will have their babies at my farm, and offer informational classes where people can come learn how to stretch their horses and what to do in between massages to help upkeep their horse’s body.”
Gray noted that, based on popular demand, she also plans to add dog massage therapy to her services.
For more information, find “Windy Ridge Equine, LLC” on Facebook or call 607-316-9412.
