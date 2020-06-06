For those looking to support African American-owned businesses, a list of such businesses in the Oneonta area follows:
• The Barber’s Room, 297 Main St., Oneonta. 607-376-7980. www.nicocuts.com. Barber shop, cosmetics supplies, clipper sharpening
• Capresso Coffee Bar and Cuisine, 215 Main St., Oneonta. 607-433-5233, www.facebook.com/capressocoffeebarandcuisine. Coffee shop, espresso drinks, sandwiches, specializing in Caribbean food.
• Christian Brothers Home Improvement and Housing, 31 Main St., Suite 5, Oneonta. 607-431-2164, christianbrothershi@gmail.com, www.christianbrothershomeimprovement.com. New York State-designated minority-owned business, home improvement, residential and commercial construction, housing rentals.
• Freestyle Confections, Worcester. freestyleconfections@yahoo.com, www.facebook.com/pg/freestyleconfections. Baked goods, specializing in cookies and cookie kits.
• Jestina’s Beauty Supply, 112 Main St., Oneonta, 607-441-3232 (shop), 914-374-3014 (cell). Natural beauty supplies, wigs, braid specialist.
• Junior’s Jerk Hut, Oneonta. 607-353-2449. Catering, specializing in Jamaican food.
• Junk Be Gone, Oneonta. 607-441-0595, junkbegone13820@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/JunkBeGone13820. Trash removal, including garden refuge and construction materials.
• King’s Kakery, 254 Main St., Oneonta. 607-386-4551, kingskakery@gmail.com, www.kingskakery.com. Bakery, specializing in custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and gourmet popcorn.
• Shakedown Street Cafe featuring Orretto’s, 167 Main St., Oneonta. 607-436-9776, orrettos2020@gmail.com. Lunch cafe, specializing in Jamaican food, waffles, sandwiches.
• When Dooty Calls, Oneonta. 607-422-7268, www.facebook.com/mikey3478. Dog waste removal.
• Yak’s Youth Center, 11 Baker Street, Oneonta. 607-432-1082. Licensed home-based daycare for ages 6 through 12.
