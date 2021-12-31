Ahead of a planned relocation this spring, the Paperback Exchange at 77 Silver St. in Norwich will have a "Moving Sale" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21. Visitors can bring a bag to PBX and fill it for $5 each, with sales tax included and no restrictions on the number of bags filled per customer.
The current PBX location will be closed from Jan. 26 through April 23 while the transition is made to "Creative Works" in downtown Norwich, at 17-19 South Broad St. A re-opening and ribbon cutting are being planned to coincide with "World Book Day" on April 23.
"As a beloved community resource, this relocation to a more central venue — with higher visibility, greater accessibility, larger storage space, extended open hours, and increased traffic — is ideally suited for PBX's long-term sustainability," a media release said.
During regular operations, PBX allows visitors to trade previously read fictional paperback books in exchange for store credit towards future purchases of books in the shop. PBX will be open in January for the moving sale only, so book trade-ins for credit are being suspended until the re-opening.
