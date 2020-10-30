Bovina piemaker offers sweets for the seasons

Former actor Maggie McDowell left the Big Apple for a slice of a different kind of pie.
McDowell, 32, said a move upstate about a year and a half ago led to the launch of her Bovina-based pie-baking business, Magpies on Pink Street.
“I was an actor in New York for 15 years and I’d had a rough year,” she said. “I was tired of working at the same restaurant, I’d gotten close with a few auditions but didn’t get them and my friends own a restaurant down the street (in Bovina), called Brushland Eating House. We’d all worked together at the same restaurant in the city for 10 years, so I wrote to them and said, ‘Do you want an extra set of hands?’
“I thought I’d be here for a month or two, and I kind of never left,” McDowell said. “For the first time in my life, I had a little bit of time on my hands; I’d moved here in the summer … and the produce was so bountiful, I’d always enjoyed baking and cooking and I’d worked in restaurants all my life.”
McDowell said she focused her culinary prowess on pies for the challenge.
“Pies take such a long time that I wouldn’t normally think to make them,” she said. “They take five hours; but with that time on my hands and blackberries in my yard, it became a way to pass the time and I loved it.
“Like most things, there’s a real art to (making) pies,” McDowell continued. “The reason I like it so much, is there’s always something to improve upon. There’s always a little hack or something to do better and I like the challenge of that a lot.”
The pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19, McDowell said, prompted her participation in a “pie it forward” movement, broadening her business’ reach.
“When everything shut down around COVID … I thought, ‘How am I going to make ends meet?’ when a friend said, ‘I think people could use some cheering up, why not offer pie it forward?’” she said. “People would write a note, I’d bake a pie and drop it off with gloves and a mask on doorsteps and I feel like that’s where I built a base. Word got out and I got to know a lot more local folks.”
McDowell, whose pies change with the seasons, vends Saturdays and Sundays from Russell’s General Store in Bovina, where she works alongside former New York City chef Antonio Mora. Mora makes sandwiches, she said, and they often collaborate on pot pies.
Selling pies made the old-fashioned way and with locally sourced ingredients from a historical space, McDowell said, feels fitting. The 100-plus-year-old space, she noted, is owned by the Bovina Historical Society.
“I bake out of the general store, from 8 a.m. to midnight some days,” she said. “I probably roll 150 to 200 crusts a week. It’s really just me and I’ve tried to make relationships with farmers all over the county and I’m spending days driving to get that produce. This is my full-time gig.
“This landscape is so rich in resources and people working hard to harvest it all, so that feels really satisfying to be getting as much of my supply from a 20-mile radius as I can,” McDowell said. “And the general store is an amazing place. Everybody came here as a kid, it had the only phone in town, it was the feed store, so it does have a very special vibe and I love being here.”
Like her pies, McDowell said, customers are varied.
“My pies are not cheap, because I try to buy the nicest ingredients — local cream, local meat — so the demographic most likely to buy my pies is New Yorkers weekending up here,” she said. “That said, I feel like I’ve really built relationships with local folks and will barter. So, it’s a mix, and people who don’t want to (buy a whole pie) can buy a slice.”
McDowell, who said she is still testing recipes for the holidays, generally accepts custom orders. Featured holiday flavors, she said, will likely include a bourbon-chocolate pecan, salted caramel apple and a “butterscotch-y” pumpkin. Other customer favorites, she said, include a Mexican chocolate pie, lavender-honey chess pie and a “diner-style” chocolate-peanut butter pie.
“I’ll be baking pies for Thanksgiving that will be available for pickup (at the general store) … and you can reserve one ahead of time or just walk in,” she said. “And maybe around the winter holidays I’ll do a pie-it-forward situation again and people can gift pies to loved ones in the area.”
Though McDowell said she “would love to have a brick-and-mortar someday,” she’s taking things one pie at a time.
“I’m always asking, ‘How can I innovate?’ … and I don’t know what (the future) looks like, but I think a dream would be to have a little diner or cafe with pie and coffee — simple stuff,” she said. “I know that I love making pies and I do feel like I’ve found a market for people who need a treat for a special occasion.”
For more information, visit magpiesonpinkstreet.com, follow magpies_on_pinkstreet on Instagram or visit Russell’s General Store at 2009 County Route 6 in Bovina from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.