Brothers bring business back to East Worcester

Worcester resident Jimmy Gardner is honoring his father, one slice at a time.
Gardner, 21, launched Jim Jam’s Pizza & More at 95 Main St. in East Worcester, in September. Though a grand opening was held Oct. 6, plans for the business, he said, began “at the end of last year.”
“It was more or less inspired by my father,” he said. “The building had been sitting vacant for a few years and he’d always wanted to start a business. My older brother, Joe, has made pizza all over Otsego County and I was doing retail management, so I know that aspect, and my older brother knows how to do the pizza.
“So, it’s a mixture of being able to do it with my family and being able to do it for my father,” Gardner continued, noting that his father, James, became ill and was hospitalized last spring. “He’s always wanted a business he could run but also leave for us, his sons, especially once he got sick. It’s a lot to do with making sure his vision that he’s wanted for the longest time is fulfilled, and I love pizza.”
Jim Jam’s, Gardner said, offers classic American pizzeria fare.
“We do pizzas, appetizers (such as) boneless wings and your typical fryer food, tenders, fries, cold subs and hot subs, salads and wraps,” he said, noting that the fried garlic knots, introduced earlier this month, are proving a customer favorite.
Community members, Gardner said, have welcomed the eatery.
“So far, it’s been very positive,” he said. “During our soft opening, we ended up running out of dough that night, because we had so many customers. The past few weeks have been very busy, and the community has told us, as long as we keep giving them a quality product, we’ll be in business here for a while. When it was (a different pizzeria) five years ago, I worked here as a cashier, and my brothers did as well, but it wasn’t as busy back then as it is now.
“We have a small dining room, so it’s mostly delivery or takeout,” Gardner continued. “We deliver to a 15-minute radius … so it’s Richmondville, Charlotteville, Schenevus. We’ve actually had a few people coming even from Cobleskill just to pick up and try it out, but mostly (customers are) within 15 minutes of Worcester — East Worcester, Decatur, Westford. And the age demographic varies; we have people of all ages coming in and a lot of families.”
Gardner said it was important to him to keep Jim Jam’s close to home.
“The town really needs business,” he said. “When we were younger, there were two different pizzerias and other businesses in town, but it just seems like, as times change, it’s less and less, and we still have the same people in town. If you want to get food, you’ve got to drive 20 minutes to Oneonta or Cobleskill, so having a pizzeria in town is great. We don’t offer everything, but we do offer a lot. As long as business stays the way it is, we definitely plan on being here for the long run.”
“The community is hungry for new business, but also businesses that provide food,” Josh Taylor, a member of the Worcester Planning Board and organizer of the Jim Jam’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, echoed. “I believe local businesses should be put on a pedestal. Times are really tough, and small-town life is not easy. (The arrival of Jim Jam’s) has been huge. In either direction, it’s 20 minutes to Cobleskill or Oneonta, and it’s kind of a hassle, so it’s really nice to have something in town.”
Jim Jam’s is open from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 9, Saturday; and noon to 6, Sunday.
For more information, find “Jim Jam’s Pizza & More” on Facebook or call 607-397-4088.
