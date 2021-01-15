Builder combines art and architecture

Oneonta resident Adam Cain’s business is building.
The 38-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, native launched Shield Wall Artchitecture in August 2020, providing general contracting and design services, custom furniture, restoration and interior and exterior remodels.
Cain said, while Shield Wall is recent, his expertise spans a lifetime.
“I grew up on a job site,” he said. “Ever since I was old enough to not be a nuisance, I was on a job site with my old man or my grandfather. I’ve learned from the old-school craftsmen and I’ve done a little bit of everything. I’ve been lucky enough to learn from some of the good ones and learn the right way, from classically trained carpenters.
“My family and I moved up here in the ‘90s,” Cain continued, “so I’ve been in and out of Central and Upstate New York for 20 years. In the early 2000s, I was back in Tennessee working on custom homes and that was kind of neat; I did a lot of additions and remodels on (the homes of) country artists. And I traveled, building hotels and condos and apartments all across the country for a few years. When the economy tanked in 2008, that’s when I moved back up to New York and, since then for about the past 10 years, I’ve been doing structural architectural design-type stuff. I was not in the field necessarily, but I always missed being on the job site, working with my hands and creating something. For me, it’s a different kind of feel when you create with your hands than versus on a computer screen.”
Cain said the pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 spurred the start of Shield Wall.
“Just like everybody else, my life was turned upside down with corona(virus), and it was the right time to make a move on my own,” he said. “I’ve had a business in the past whenever I was in Tennessee but … this is very new as far as this actual business. I have kids and, with schools being closed down, it made it hard and I needed the flexibility to call my own shots.”
Working for himself, Cain said, means he can offer diversified services.
“I’m a jack-of-all-trades,” he said. “I’ll do anything — additions, remodels, I install heating systems, I’ll do little odd handyman jobs, carpentry, electrical, trim work, a little bit of plumbing, fencing, new construction. I’ve found people are having a hard time getting people to come out and do little jobs, and that’s fine with me.”
Cain said, while happy to provide quality, practical services, he delights in custom design jobs.
“What I really enjoy doing … are weird, artistic things: playhouses, treehouses, off-the-wall oddball things,” he said. “Things that serve no purpose other than making people smile.
“I just … had a family in Morris that wanted to convert (a shed) to a playhouse,” Cain continued. “So, I converted it with electric and heat on the inside. I’m working right now on a commission to build a new, rustic bedframe. I love doing custom trim work, custom cabinetry and custom furniture. I’m also a blacksmith, so do a lot of custom metalwork, (such as) wrought-iron porch railings and stuff from old houses. I just like making things.”
Though Cain said he’s willing to travel, noting a recent 150-year-old barn refurbishment at an Ithaca-area holistic center, his focus is closer to home.
“I’m trying to stay local,” he said. “I did the whole traveling thing for years and it got old. I’d love to be able to get set up to where I’m working in my shop all the time, just building and creating art. That’s why the name of my business is Shield Wall Artchitecture; I enjoy doing the frilly things and would like to keep a constant stream coming in.
“In the short term, it’s just about getting myself established in the area,” Cain continued. “I feel like contractors are a dime a dozen, and I don’t want to compete with that.”
Clients, Cain said, are appreciating his approach.
“(Customers) are mostly in and around Oneonta and the surrounding areas and it’s mostly word-of-mouth and friends and Facebook groups,” he said. “It’s a mix: people in their 30s and 40s and families. That’s another reason I like the Oneonta-Cooperstown area, there’s a lot of culture and people seem to care about it and pay more attention to it and put value behind it.”
For more information, find “Shield Wall Artchitecture” on Facebook, call 607-437-5129 or email shieldwallny@gmail.com.
