Builder combines art and architecture

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.