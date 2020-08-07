Beekman 1802 products made their brick-and-mortar debut last week at Ulta Beauty Stores nationwide.
The Sharon Springs-based skincare line, which debuted on the Home Shopping Network and QVC in 2018, describes itself as “the clean beauty brand known for effective and clinically kind, goat milk-infused ingredients.”
Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, will offer Beekman 1802’s skincare products as part of the SPARKED at Ulta Beauty platform, “bringing a beloved brand from TV screens to store aisles,” the company said in a media release.
The collection is formulated with Triple Milk Complex, which Beekman 1802 describes as a “proprietary blend of milk-sourced nutrients designed to boost skin health, fight dullness, control oil, clear pores and offer long lasting hydration to cultivate beautiful skin.”
“For the past 12 years we’ve worked to understand the unique properties that made goat milk one of the ancient world’s most powerful beauty ingredients,” said Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, co-founders of Beekman 1802. “With the same pH as human skin and a compositional similarity to human milk, we are excited to partner with Ulta to reveal our long-awaited microbiome boosting formulas.”
Beekman 1802 products now appearing on Ulta shelves include the Milk Wash exfoliating jelly cleanser, Bloom Cream probiotic moisturizer, Milk Drops probiotic ceramide serum, Milk Foam calming bubble mask, pure goat milk facial cleansing wipes and pure goat milk soap
“Brent and Josh have created a purposeful brand with kindness at its core,” said Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. “This partnership is a terrific match on many levels and we are proud to offer these clean beauty options at Ulta Beauty.”
For more information, visit beekman1802.com or ulta.com/brand/beekman-1802
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.