A resource fair will be held in Sidney for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to a media release from the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, a sponsor of the fair.
The event, to be hosted at the Sidney Community Cultural Center on Bridge Street from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, will feature representatives from several business service organizations available to discuss support programs. Among the participating agencies are U.S. Small Business Administration, state Department of Labor, state Workers Compensation Board, SUNY Small Business Development Center, Delaware County Economic Development, SUNY Delhi and others, the release said. Several regional financial institutions, including SFCU, Visions FCU, Delaware National Bank of Delhi, NBT Bank and Community Bank, will outline lending options.
Presentations about digital advertising and business self-assessment will be offered in the center theatre.
The Small Business Resource Fair is sponsored by a collaborative partnership, including the village of Sidney, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, Commerce Chenango, Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.
Admission is free, and advance registration is encouraged. More information is available under the Events tab at DelawareCounty.org.
Preferred Mutual executive joins advisory group
Preferred Mutual Insurance Company has announced the appointment of Michelle Raue, senior vice president and chief claims officer for the company, to the Rising Insurance Star Executive Advisory Board of Directors. RISE “provides young professionals entering the insurance industry with resources to help them build a successful career through networking, mentorships, training, education, recognition, scholarship, and leadership opportunities,” according to a media release.
Raue has more than 30 years of property and casualty insurance experience, with an extensive background in claims, the release said. “She is forward-thinking and is well-respected for her ability to drive continuous process and performance improvements that deliver distinguished claims experiences for organizations, agents, and policyholders,” according to the release.
“I am incredibly passionate about the mission of RISE to grow and uplift the next generation of insurance professionals,” Raue said. “With more than 50% of the industry set to retire in the next 15 years, it is incredibly important that we promote our industry as a worthy and honorable career option. I am excited for the opportunity to bring my love of this industry to help RISE further this mission.”
HCR recognized for service in region
HCR’s Certified Home Health Agency in Oneonta has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a “superior performer” in patient satisfaction, according to a media release from the company. HCR’s CHHA achieved an overall patient satisfaction score in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2022 calendar year.
The annual SHPBest award program “was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients,” the release said. The 2022 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers. “With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey,” the release said.
“We are extremely proud of this national recognition,” said Jacklyn Losie, regional director of operations for HCR’s Certified Home Health Agency in Oneonta. “To be ranked in the top 20% of eligible home health agencies is a tremendous achievement, but this honor means even more because it is based on the satisfaction of the people in our care across the Catskill region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.