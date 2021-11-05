Commerce Chenango will hold its sixth annual Career Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9., at SUNY Morrisville’s Norwich campus at 20 Conkey Ave. in Norwich.
“In our current climate it can difficult to find the right employees and process of finding a job is more complicated than it once was,” Commerce Chenango President and CEO Kerri Green said in a media release. “That’s why the return of the Career Expo is so important.”
Participating businesses will interview candidates, and job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé. The list of organizations expected to attend includes; Amphenol Aerospace, Baillie Lumber, CDO Workforce, Chenango County Personnel, Golden Artist Colors, Lourdes Hospital, Norwich City School District, Norwich - Wealth Management Company, NYS Veterans' Home at Oxford, Otsego-Delaware Board of Realtors, The Pennysaver/Evening Sun, Raymond Corporation, Springbrook, Staffworks, United States Army, UHS Chenango and Valley View Manor Nursing Home.
Attendees will be able to talk one-on-one with representatives of corporate, small business, government, and non-profit organizations. CDO Workforce will offer assistance with resume building. Make an appointment by calling 607-334-2201.
For more information, call 607-334-1402.
Oneonta real estate broker recognized
EXIT Realty Corp. International recently recognized Suzanne Darling, an associate broker with EXIT Realty Homeward Bound in Oneonta, with the Silver Award. The award was given in recognition of closing between 50 and 74 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
"Real estate markets are cyclical and those professionals who can pivot to represent their clients' changing needs regardless of the market will thrive," said Tami Bonnell, co-chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International, in a media release. "It's because of the dedicated service our agents provide to their clients that EXIT has continued to expand across both the U.S. and Canada. We are proud of their accomplishments and extend our congratulations and best wishes for their continued success."
Bank joins food drive
Bank of Cooperstown, a unit of Wayne Bank, is joining forces with a local food panty to collect donations for the community of Otsego County.
According to a media release, a donation box will be placed at the Bank of Cooperstown Oneonta Community Office during November. All proceeds will be donated to St. James Church in Oneonta. With the collected proceeds, the church will hold a dinner where the community can come to have a hot meal, the release said. The group also will give food pantry bags to families in need.
“We are excited to be able to assist with giving back to our local community during the holiday season,” said Bank of Cooperstown’s Oneonta customer service representative, Tiffany Malave. “Please consider taking a moment out of your day to stop by our office during the month of November with some canned goods or shelf-stable items."
Price Chopper to support DAV
Price Chopper/Market 32 has launched its November campaign to raise funds for the nonprofit organization, Disabled American Veterans. Until Nov. 30, customers will be given the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100% of which will go directly to DAV. Price Chopper will kick start the fundraising with a $5,000 donation, according to a media release.
DAV provides cost-free lifetime support to more than a million veterans of all generations and their families, each year. In addition to having extended nearly 250,000 free rides to medical appointments and assisted with 137,000 benefit claims last year, DAV worked to connect veterans with meaningful employment opportunities by hosting traditional and virtual career fairs that attract more than 32,000 attendees. During the pandemic, they were also able to provide nearly $2 million in COVID-19 unemployment relief nationwide to veterans in need, according to the release.
“DAV goes to great lengths to provide for our disabled veterans and their families,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services. “With an abundance of gratitude for the sacrifices that veterans have made in serving our country, Price Chopper/Market 32 takes pride in supporting DAV’S efforts.”
To learn more about DAV and its mission, visit www.dav.org
