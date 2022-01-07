CDO Workforce is partnering with Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, Commerce Chenango and Delaware County Economic Development to host a webinar: “Workforce Services for Businesses.” The free event will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 on Zoom.
According to a media release, the event “will give businesses who are struggling to find employees an opportunity to learn about the services these organizations offer to businesses, how they can help find and train new employees, and how they can support and help businesses maximize their investment in employees.”
“The hiring crunch is impacting most local businesses,” said Zoë Vandermeulen of CDO Workforce. “With this webinar, we are aiming to connect businesses with new talent pools as well as programs that can help them hire, train and retain employees.”
Panelists will include: Tylena Daniels, CDO Workforce; Ashley Paciello, ACCES-VR; Alan Sessions, CDO Workforce; Evan Bowker, Delaware County Economic Development; Kerri Green, Commerce Chenango; and Kathryn Dailey, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Business operators can register in advance for this webinar at https://tinyurl.com/2p82ratp
After registration is, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar, the release said.
BOCES to host job fair
Job seekers in greater Chenango will soon have an opportunity to meet directly with one of the area’s largest employers looking to fill a variety of local positions.
DCMO BOCES will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the DCMO Support Services Center at 142 Whaupaunaucau Road, behind the main Alan Pole Campus building on county Road 32 in North Norwich.
According to a media release, newly established programming for students has created a new need for certified professional staff — teachers, teaching assistants and either a licensed school counselor or a school psychologist, or a school social worker. In addition, BOCES has entry-level support staff positions available, including custodial workers, cooks and clerical staff. “All BOCES positions offer employees good pay; great benefits, including health insurance, participation in the state retirement system, and paid days off,” a media release said.
“We understand the competitive nature of the current labor market and are excited to be able to showcase the opportunities that are available at DCMO-BOCES,” District Superintendent Perry Dewey said. “This hiring event will allow prospective employees to learn more about positions available at the BOCES and to share how their experiences fit with our needs.”
DCMO BOCES is required to follow state-mandated protocols for public schools regarding COVID-19. Masks are required to be worn at all times in BOCES buildings. Employees must either be vaccinated or be willing to test weekly for COVID.
Those interested should bring a resume and be prepared for an initial screening interview. Applicants are invited to peruse job postings and encouraged to download and complete employment applications ahead of the event by visiting dcmoboces.com/EmploymentOpportunities.
