Business Beat: Chobani to host job fair May 18; bank promotes executive

Chobani will hold its first-ever virtual career fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, according to a media release.
“Since day one, we’ve focused on cultivating an energetic work environment that’s shared by more than 2,200 colleagues from diverse backgrounds and cultures,” Grace Zuncic, chief people and culture officer at Chobani, said in the release. “We believe that when you’re comfortable being yourself and truly love the work you do, amazing things can happen. We are thrilled to create a virtual career fair to connect with our friends and neighbors who want to learn more about the exciting opportunities at Chobani.”
Job seekers who register for the event can join from any Internet-enabled computer, smartphone or tablet. During the live, virtual fair, they will have an opportunity to chat with one of Chobani’s teammates representing their area of interest and may be invited to video or audio chat to further the discussion, the release said.
Virtual “booths” will include information about Chobani’s culture and values, the company’s South Edmeston plant and other corporate departments.
Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/3h4onvK
NBT announces promotion
NBT Bank has announced the promotion of Cash Management Sales Representative Kristen Loder to vice president.
According to a media release, Loder joined NBT in 2013 and is based at the company’s Wall Street location in Oneonta. She has "advanced through several positions of increasing responsibility in Commercial Banking within the company," the release said. In her current role, Loder is responsible for providing commercial customers with customized treasury management solutions. She works with business customers throughout the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania regions.
Loder earned a bachelor’s degree in international business and Spanish from Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. She also serves as a board trustee for the Cobleskill-Richmondville Education Foundation.
