Business Beat: Cobleskill hospital recognized for supporting employees

Cobleskill Regional Hospital, part of Bassett Healthcare Network, has earned an Eddy Award ranking with its retirement partner, TIAA, in recognition of its commitment to the physical health of its patients and financial health of its employees, according to a media release.
The Eddy Award recognizes best practices by plan sponsors and service providers that offer investment education to retirement plan participants, according to the release.
“I have been involved in managing retirement plans for 15 years,” Christine Pirri, vice president of non-clinical operations and human resources. “I want people, when they are ready to retire, to have that option.”
Both Cobleskill Regional Hospital and TIAA earned an Eddy Award in third place in the “Special Projects” category in recognition of the organizations’ accessible communications, one-on-one counseling sessions and on-demand webinars to help employees prepare for retirement, according to the release.
BJ's offers free access to first responders, health workers
BJ’s Wholesale Club will introduce a designated appreciation hour for all first responders and health care workers beginning Sunday, April 19, where they will be able to shop without a BJ’s membership at all locations from 8 to 9 a.m., according to a media release. First responders will be required to show their badge upon entry.
The retailer is also offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to all first responders and health care workers, allowing them to shop during the designated shopping hour and during standard hours of operation, according to the release. Sign-ups are available with an identification badge at the member service desk.
Dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over will be updated to Monday through Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m.
NYSEG supports food banks
The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation announced its recent donation of $50,000 — the equivalent of 150,000 meals — to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to support its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation is part of a $2 million commitment by NYSEG’s parent company, AVANGRID, to support national and local programs that are assisting those impacted by COVID-19, according to a media release.
“While the company has taken a number of steps to put customers first and assist those impacted by the ongoing situation, supporting local organizations such as the Food Bank is an important step in caring for the communities we serve,” said Carl A. Taylor, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E.
