Kerri Green, president and CEO of Commerce Chenango, announced two additions to the Commerce Chenango staff.
Brianna Miner joined the organization Aug. 26 as the administrative assistant and receptionist, while KarriAnn O’Connor joined the team on Aug. 30 as the economic development assistant and grant writer, according to a media release.
Miner graduated from Cazenovia College in 2020 with a Bachelor's degree in professional studies in management, and is currently pursuing a master of arts degree in English from Southern New Hampshire University, the release said. While working toward her undergraduate degree, Miner grew an interest in public relations and event planning within nonprofit organizations, according to the release.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to join Commerce Chenango, where I already feel as though I am part of the team,” Miner said in the release. “I am excited to learn more about the organization and to meet more of the individuals and businesses that call Chenango County home.”
A lifelong Chenango County resident, O’Connor is a 2017 graduate of Morrisville State College with an associate of arts degree in liberal arts and sciences. She began her professional career at a nonprofit agency, which led to governmental work throughout Chenango County and the New York State Court System for the past 10 years, according to the release.
“I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to join the Commerce Chenango team and am looking forward to having a part in implementing positive change right here in the very community that I love so deeply and call my home,” O'Connor said in the release.
Miner can be reached at 607-334-1400. O'Connor can be reached at 607-334-5532.
