Commerce Chenango President and CEO Sal Testani has announced structure and staffing changes at the organization.
“We would like to thank both Brianna Miner and Kathrine Olsen for their past contributions to Commerce Chenango, Testani said in a media release. “They recently left the organization to pursue other opportunities and we wish them well as they move on to the next phase of their careers. We are currently searching for a director of membership development and programs.”
Testani has also announced that Barb Knowles has accepted the position of office manager and executive assistant, and Jenna Ostrander will take on more duties as economic development coordinator. “Barb and Jenna have a tremendous working relationship and work ethic. I am confident they will both succeed in their new roles,” Testani said,
Lucille (Lu) Dick will serve as membership director and program support on an interim basis, the release said.
Family Planning expands to Cortland
Family Planning of South Central New York announced it opened a new medical center in Cortland on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The center — Family Planning’s sixth in central New York — is within Family & Children’s Counseling Services facility at 165 Main St. in Cortland, according to a media release.
The new clinic will operate four days a week, offering a full range of both urgent and non-urgent gynecological and reproductive health care services, including birth control, annual exams, UTI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and rapid HIV testing and rapid Hepatitis C testing, the release said.
Cortland is now the fifth county in Family Planning’s service area, joining Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.
