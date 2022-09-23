Business Beat
Commerce Chenango will host its first annual Manufacturer Appreciation Luncheon, as part of Manufacturing Week, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich.
The week will be “celebrated in honor of the many manufacturers who operate within Chenango County for their continued support of the community and local economy,” according to a Commerce Chenango media release. During the week, Commerce Chenango will highlight various manufacturers across the region on social media.
The 2022 Manufacturer of the Year award will be presented to Gladding Braided Products of South Otselic. In business since 1816, Gladding specializes in manufacturing braided materials that are used in and by various industries, including the United States military, the release said. “From paracord to metal cables, Gladding’s products have been used in a variety of ways, making their customer base one of the reasons they continue to thrive. The Gladding family, although more diverse than the traditional sense, is committed to carrying the company name into the next century through their superior business practices, commendable workplace culture, and passion for caring for their employees and the community in which they reside,” the release said.
For pricing, more information, or to register for the event, go to commercechenango.com or email register@chenangony.org
Excellus releases ratings
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has received its 2022 ratings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance, according to a media release from the company. The following ratings (based on a five-star rating system) reflect 2021 plan performance across all lines of business.
• 4.5 stars in Medicare HMO
• 4.0 stars in Medicare PPO
• 4.5 stars in Medicaid
• 4 stars in Commercial
According to the release, NCQA evaluates health plans nationally on measures of clinical quality measures through the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set and member experience/perception with care through the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems including their experiences with doctors, health care services and customer service.
Compared to last year’s performance, the health plan was the only commercial NCQA-accredited four-star plan in New York state to maintain that rating.
“NCQA ratings are a valuable tool for consumers to use to evaluate a health plan,” Excellus BCBS President and CEO Jim Reed said. “We are very pleased that our ongoing efforts to enhance the member experience are being recognized.”
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with 1.5 million upstate New York members, the release said. To learn more, visit ExcellusBCBS.com.
