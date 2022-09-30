Business Beat
The Institute for Rural Vitality at SUNY Cobleskill, in partnership with Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship, has announced the launch of a second cohort of participants in the Farm and Food Business Accelerator, a program made possible by a USDA Agriculture Innovation Center grant.
The FFBA assists established agricultural producers in developing value-added products and bringing them to market in the Mohawk Valley, a media release said. The goal is to accelerate the success of these businesses, measured through increased value-added product development, revenue, and job growth. “As small businesses adapt to an ever-changing economy, this accelerator program comes at an ideal time to launch small businesses into their next phase with strategic planning, economies of scale, and collaboration and mentorship,” the release said.
“For both new and existing business, we connect the dots across the supply chain, giving direct support from production to distribution, and accelerating economic growth to not just these farm and food businesses, but the entire Mohawk Valley region,” said S. Scott Ferguson, executive director of the Institute for Rural Vitality. “By embracing collaboration among entrepreneurs and institutional resources, we can ensure the health and continued diversity of our state’s agricultural community.”
Applications to the program will open Oct. 14. Accepted applicants will begin a 7-month program with fsupport through May 2023. Entrepreneurs interested in applying should visit the Institute for Rural Vitality website, or contact Melissa Struckle at struckma@cobleskill.edu or Rhiannon Wright at rhiannon@cadefarms.org.
Andes resident honored by business magazine
Olga Abinader, an Andes resident and director of environmental review and land use planning with Matrix New World Engineering, was selected by Crain’s New York Business magazine as a 2022 Notable Hispanic Leader.
According to a media release, Crain’s has featured numerous leaders of companies for their outstanding work and achievement.
“2022 Notable Hispanic Leaders provides a glimpse of a diverse workplace where Hispanic individuals are shaping companies and institutions in the New York/New Jersey area.” the release said. Awardees were judged by their accomplishments in their fields, their ability to effect change and their efforts to advance equality in the workplace and elsewhere.
Jayne Warne, Matrix president, said, “We are so proud Olga received this prestigious recognition from Crain’s New York. Her presence has broadened the company’s continuous efforts to bring diversity to the workplace for inclusion and representation.”
Hannaford to support GOHS
The Greater Oneonta Historical Society has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of October.
The program, which launched in October 2015, is a reusable bag program that “facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work,” according to a media release.
GOHS was selected as the October beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford on state Route 28 on Oneonta’s Southside. GOHS will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag is purchased at that location during October, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“GOHS is excited to be chosen as October’s beneficiary of Hannaford’s Community Bag Program,” said Marcela Micucci, executive director of GOHS. “This donation will help our organization continue our mission to promote and preserve Oneonta’s history.”
GOHS is a nonprofit organization based in Oneonta. Founded in 1939, GOHS collects and preserves authentic objects and documents, disseminates knowledge, and provides educational experiences through programs, events, and exhibits, the release said. Learn more about GOHS by visiting www.OneontaHistory.org.
For more information on the Hannaford Community Bag Program, visit hannaford.2givelocal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.