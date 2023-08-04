Community Bank Trust Services has announced it will undergo an official name change to Nottingham Trust this month.
According to a media release from the bank, the name change comes after Nottingham Wealth was created late in 2022, combining the financial planning and investment capabilities of Community Bank Trust Services and Nottingham Advisors into a single offering "designed to best meet the needs of clients with the most complex financial planning requirements."
“We’re excited to announce this next step in the evolution of Community Bank Trust Services,” Nottingham Trust President Charles J. Perrillo Jr. said in the release. “This new name will better align our brands and the services we have to offer as we continue to expand the depth and breadth of our wealth management services.”
The name change away from Community Bank Trust Services is also intended to help avoid confusion with similarly named institutions as the company works to further expand its geographic footprint throughout Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts, the release said.
Community Bank Wealth Management has more than $8.5 billion of assets under management, according to the release.
Mirabito drive supports children's hospital
Mirabito Cares has announced an $80,000 contribution to The Upstate Foundation to help support the mission of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. The contribution is the result of a fundraiser held at Mirabito Convenience Stores during June and July.
“This campaign is a wonderful example of what teamwork can accomplish,” said Lindsay Meehan, a public relations employee for Mirabito. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers, dedication by our employees and support from The Upstate Foundation Team, we are able to make this significant contribution to help children in our community.”
During June and beginning of July, Mirabito provided customers with the opportunity to donate to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital by “rounding up” their purchases at participating stores, according to a media release from the company.
“Each year, we are blown away by the continued generosity & efforts of the Mirabito Cares team and their customers,” said Danielle Bright, director of retail development for The Upstate Foundation. “These funds will make an impact, helping to supplement quality patient care with the amenities that set GCH apart as the designated children’s hospital for Central New York patients and families.”
This is the third consecutive year that Mirabito Cares has partnered with The Upstate Foundation and the contribution has increased each year, the release said.
Price Chopper announced Red Cross fundraiser
During August, Price Chopper/Market 32 are teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise funds in support of the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts. Until Aug. 31, Price Chopper and Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change at the register to benefit disaster relief. All monies raised will be donated to the Red Cross and Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all donations up to $10,000, according to a media release.
“Price Chopper/Market 32 is gratified to continue its decades-long collaborative effort with the American Red Cross to assist those impacted by disasters big and small, close to home and across the country. This year, with so many here in the Northeast navigating the aftermath of flooding, we’re proud to join with our customers and teammates alike to support our neighbors and friends,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president.
"Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. From small house fires to large natural disasters, we go wherever we're needed. Our work is made possible by our generous donors. We are so grateful to the Price Chopper/Market 32 and its customers for generously supporting our ongoing mission and for working with us to promote this program. This support ensures we can be there 24/7, bringing hope and healing when it's needed most," said Kevin Coffey, regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region.
The American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year and 95% of its disaster relief workers are volunteers, the release said.
